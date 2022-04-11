Juices for healthy and glowing skin: Expert shares tips

Summer is here and it is the time when our skin sweats and suffers. The heat of the outdoors affects our skin and makes it lose its glow and charm. Through consumption of nutritious food items, this can be stopped – we need to incorporate more liquids in our summer diet to help us keep the glow of the skin and also keep our body hydrated. Having the right kind of juices also helps in driving out the toxins from the body and providing us with anti-ageing nutrients. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee listed out four juices that should be consumed daily to keep ourselves hydrated and our skin healthy.

Haldi juice – Anjali suggested that haldi juice should be consumed on a daily basis. It is the most powerful anti-inflammatory drink and helps in giving a glow to the complexion of the body. It also helps in boosting the digestion process and purifying the blood of toxins. Five inches of fresh haldi should be used to prepare the drink.

Tomato, carrot, beetroot juice – A beautiful pastel pink drink – Anjali said that more colourful the drink is, higher is the antioxidant punch. Due to the high laxative and antioxidant properties, this juice helps in cleansing the liver and controlling the damage of blood vessels. It also helps in reducing the risk of heart diseases and stroke. Consuming this juice also helps in providing natural hydration and moisturisation to the body, and providing a natural glow to the skin texture.

Amla juice – This juice comes with best immunity boosting properties, and helps in lightening the complexion, toning and tightening the skin. The Vitamin C content in the juice helps in digestion as well. 2 amlas should be used to make the juice on a daily basis.

Aloe vera juice – This anti-inflammatory juice helps in reducing wrinkles and soothing the skin. It also helps in reducing infection, acne and blemishes. Consumption of aloe vera juice on a daily basis helps in fighting ageing of the skin.

