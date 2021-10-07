Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Just sit: Shruti Seth motivates her fans to take up meditation
health

Just sit: Shruti Seth motivates her fans to take up meditation

Published on Oct 07, 2021 12:17 PM IST
Just sit: Shruti Seth motivates her fans to take up meditation(Instagram/@shru2kill)
By Tapatrisha Das, Delhi

Shruti Seth, besides being an actor, is a fitness enthusiast. The actor swears by high intensity workouts and yoga. Shruti’s Instagram profile is a plethora of her workout videos and snippets from her yoga diaries. The actor hardly misses a day from doing her workouts and often shares pictures and videos on her social media profiles.

Shruti also urges her Instagram family to take up their workout routine seriously and contribute to good health. Be it a complex yoga position or meditation, Shruti is often spotted doing her favourite fitness exercises. On Thursday, she did it again.

But contrary to her previous posts, for Thursday, Shruti just chose to sit. “Just sitting. It’s the hardest thing to do,” wrote Shruti. In a blue and white striped comfortable jumpsuit. The actor can be seen sitting with her eyes closed.

ALSO READ: Shruti Seth redefines balance and flexibility with the Ardhchandrasana position

“Art based therapy,” Shruti added to the post. She wrote about the benefits of meditation where the need to stop having any distractions and sit with ourselves and our own thoughts are most primal. “See where all your mind takes you, while you’re sitting still. And slowly stop following it. Just sit,” read an excerpt of Shruti’s post.

RELATED STORIES

Take a look at her picture here:

Shruti also accompanied her post with these hashtags to promote the art of meditation and how important it is in relaxing our mind - #mindfullness, #meditation, #sitting, #thinking and #shruphotodiary.

Meditation has multiple benefits for the body and the mind. If incorporated in the daily routine, meditation helps in enhancing skills to combat stress in our day-to-day life, improves patience, tolerance and creativity. Meditation also helps in building self-awareness and helps in focusing into the present. Sitting with our thoughts and letting the mind stay calm helps us in dealing with stressful situations and reducing negative emotions.

Shruti Seth’s Instagram post is motivating us to scoop out time from our busy daily lives and just sit, like the actor said.

Topics
shruti seth meditation fitness
