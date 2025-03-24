Jyotika shares diet and fitness secrets behind her '9 kg weight loss in just 3 months', gives shoutout to Vidya Balan

Jyotika opens up about her weight loss journey

In her caption, alongside pictures of herself with her trainer and team of Chennai-based nutritional group, Amura Health, Jyotika wrote, “Thank you, Amura, for the 9 kg weight loss in just 3 months and for helping me rediscover my inner self! You all are just magical.”

Check out her post:

‘I learned about my gut, inflammatory foods’

The actor shared details of her weight loss journey in her post, writing: “To begin with, a big thank you to actor Vidya Balan for introducing me to the magical team of Amura through her interviews. Weight management has always been a struggle for me; heavy workouts, endless diets, and limitless intermittent fasting did not help shed the extra kilos. It finally happened with Amura.”

And how exactly did she lose the extra weight? Jyoti shared, “I learned about my gut, digestion, inflammatory foods and food balancing. More importantly, I understood its impact on my well-being and moods while infusing a feeling of positivity. As a result, I feel extremely energised and confident as a person today.”

‘A healthy life is about balance’

Jyotika reflected on how weight training was particularly important for women's health and thanked her trainer. She further said, “A healthy life is about balance; while weight loss and diets are important, strength cannot take a backseat. Weight training is the key to an independent future, especially for women. I cannot thank my trainer Mahesh enough for teaching me that strength is equally important and proving to me that age is just a number. Healing our inner selves, self love and de-stressing should be our main goal – weight loss will automatically follow.”

The actor concluded, “Understanding my body and its functioning and combining exercises with it has maximum impact on my experience.”

When Vidya Balan spoke about weight loss

Vidya Balan lost drastic weight last year through her diet and 'no exercise' routine. In an October 2024 interview with Galatta India, the actor opened up about her body image after all the buzz around her recent weight loss. She also touched on growing up with constant judgment around her body and being a 'fat girl' and how she’s reached a point where she no longer cares.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.