Kangana Ranaut promotes millets and colourful thali for balanced diet, says ‘eat local, eat seasonal’ for better health

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut recently shared a powerful message on the importance of balanced nutrition, encouraging people to adopt healthier eating habits by choosing local and seasonal foods.

Kangana Ranaut advocates for local eating and colourful diet for better health. (Instagram/@kanganaranaut)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dressed in a pastel pink saree paired with a floral blouse, Kangana in her May 4 Instagram video, highlighted how everyday Indian staples together create a wholesome and balanced diet that nourishes both the body and mind. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut says ‘I was horrified’, shares her experience of getting first period: ‘Bedsheet was full of blood’ )

Kangana Ranaut on the power of balanced, colourful plate

“Millets like jowar or bajra, rice, lentils or rajma, green vegetables and seasonal fruits, curd, milk, and a little bit of ghee, this is not just food, it is a balanced diet that gives nourishment to the body and strength to life,” Kangana said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She further stressed the importance of eating a colourful and diverse diet for overall wellbeing and immunity. “When our plate is colourful, only then do the mind and body receive complete nutrition. Energy, strength, and immunity all come from this,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She further stressed the importance of eating a colourful and diverse diet for overall wellbeing and immunity. “When our plate is colourful, only then do the mind and body receive complete nutrition. Energy, strength, and immunity all come from this,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ‘Eat local, eat seasonal’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ‘Eat local, eat seasonal’ {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kangana also underlined how nutrition plays a crucial role in the lives of women and children, saying their health directly impacts the future of families and communities.

Urging people to make mindful food choices, Kangana concluded with a call to embrace local and seasonal eating habits. “So let us all come together and take a pledge, we will eat local, eat seasonal, and make our plates colourful, because the right nutrition brings a brighter tomorrow,” she concluded.

What a balanced Indian thali should look like

According to Dr Naveen Bhamri, Director & HOD (Interventional Cardiology), Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi, a truly heart-healthy Indian thali is all about balance, much like an orchestra where every element plays its role in harmony. He recommends structuring the plate with 50% vegetables and salads, preferably colourful and seasonal, as they provide essential vitamins, minerals, and fibre that support overall health and heart function.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The remaining 50% should be evenly split between complex carbohydrates and protein. Dr Bhamri suggests including 25% complex carbs such as roti made from jowar, bajra, millets, or a small portion of brown rice, while the other 25% should come from protein sources like dal, rajma, chana, paneer, fish, or chicken. He also cautions that items like pickles, papad, and chutneys should be kept minimal, describing them as occasional “guest appearances” rather than main components of the meal. Click here to read the full article.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON