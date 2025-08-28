Kangana Ranaut says ‘I was horrified’, shares her experience of getting first period: ‘Bedsheet was full of blood’

Menstruation is a natural part of growing up, yet the first experience often comes with a mix of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty. Actor Kangana Ranaut, in an August 14 interview with Hauterrfly, shared her own story of getting her first period, recalling how the moment left her scared and unsettled. Kangana Ranaut reflects on overwhelming experience of getting her first period. (Shrikant Singh/ANI)

Kangana Ranaut shares her scary first period experience

Talking about how her periods started later than most girls, Kangana recalled, "By the time we were in ninth grade, everyone's periods had started, but mine hadn't. My mother became quite worried and asked me about it, but I said no."

She adds, “At that time, I was still playing with my dollhouse, and one day, out of frustration, my mom got angry and said, 'First, your periods aren't coming, and on top of that, dolls? What is this?' She picked up all my dolls and threw them away, saying, 'That's why your periods aren't coming.' She would keep telling me that one day my periods would start and that I should come to her when it happens.”

‘I woke up and the bedsheet was full of blood’

She went on to describe the day her first period finally arrived, calling it a shocking and overwhelming experience. "I woke up and the bedsheet was full of blood. I was horrified. I couldn't believe this happens every month,I was crying," she said. While her mother was relieved, Kangana admitted she was terrified. "I kept thinking, will this always happen?" she said.

She further revealed that the moment made her feel vulnerable, as though her world had suddenly changed. "I thought papa won't love me, mom won't hug me, and I had already become an adult overnight," she added.

When asked about period practices in her village, Kangana clarified that her mother gave her sanitary pads instead of cloth, believing it was better for the next generation. However, she also noted that traditional restrictions were still followed at home. "During those days, I wasn't allowed in the kitchen or temple," she added.

How parents can educate girls about their first period

In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Menstrual Cycle Coach Jema Lee shared simple ways to create menstrual cycle awareness for teens. She suggested being open and honest about their questions, starting early conversations about the body, and first educating yourself as a parent. She also encouraged celebrating their menarche with small rituals or gifts to make the transition special and advised preparing them with menstrual products so they feel confident and supported.