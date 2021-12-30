Home / Lifestyle / Health / Karanvir Bohra's toddler is cutest fitness inspo on the Internet, tries deadlift
Karanvir Bohra's toddler is cutest fitness inspo on the Internet, tries deadlift

‘Mari choriyo, choro se jyada hai’: Karanvir Bohra can't stop swooning as his 1-year-old daughter attempts deadlift at the gym and that is all the workout motivation we need to add powerlifting to our fitness routine | Check out the viral video with health benefits of the exercise inside
Karanvir Bohra's 1-year-old daughter is the cutest fitness inspo on the Internet today as she tries deadlift &nbsp;(Instagram/thebabysnowflake)
Updated on Dec 30, 2021 06:33 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi

While most of us are hanging up our boots this holiday season, actor Karanvir Bohra's 1-year-old daughter, Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra, is pulling at our hearts strings with her cute antics and inspiring us to jump out of bed and hit the already grind sans workout procrastinations. Accompanying her dad to the gym, the toddler was seen attempting a deadlift and that is all the exercise motivation we need to add powerlifting to our fitness routine.

Taking to his social media handle, Karanvir shared a video straight from the gym where Gia was seen walking straight up to a loaded barbell and putting in all her efforts to lift it. Donning a white Puma T-shirt with matching lower and a pair of bling pink shoes, Gia nailed some serious athleisure wear goals while her dad was seen correcting her grip and position to hold the barbell.

Giving a tweak to Dangal's epic dialogue, Karanvir gushed in the caption, “Mari choriyo, choro se jyada hai (My girls are better than the boys) ....this deadlift form, my girl is ready to hit the gym (sic).”

Benefits:

A strength-training exercise, deadlifts target the gluteus maximus which in turn work on the hamstrings, quadriceps femoris and erector spinae. The bends and lifts in the compound exercise strengthens the muscles to help improve your body’s stability and size in the posterior chain.

This cardio exercise is best for fat-burning and muscle-building.

Precautions:

However, this challenging exercise is recommended only if you can perform it properly with conditioned arms, shoulders and back and if you have a great grip strength along with a super strong core. Bringing your inherent ego to the exercise is not worth it.

 

