Kareena Kapoor is 'burning with dedication' as she sweats it out at the gym in new workout video. Watch

Whether she's doing Pilates, kickboxing or yoga, Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been steadfast about her fitness routine. The best thing about the actor's fitness routine is that she gives her all to the workout and is always up for trying challenging techniques while inspiring millions of her followers. Embracing every phase of her body from size zero straight to postpartum, the mother of two often takes to social media to share her healthy lifestyle with fans. Even her latest clip from the gym is pumping us with workout motivation. And it will inspire you too.

Kareena Kapoor is 'burning with dedication'

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's trainer dropped a video of the actor on Instagram recently that showed her sweating it out at the gym with the caption, "Burning it with dedication." The clip begins with Kareena doing Barbell Rowing Exercise, Kettlebell Swing, One-Shoulder Barbell Squats, and Supported Handstand Walk. " She nailed each routine dressed in a pink racerback sports bra and black gym tights, regulated breathing technique, and a neutral back. Her fans flooded the comments section with praises for Kareena. Check out what netizens said and watch Kareena's video below.

After Kareena's trainer shared the clip, her followers flooded the comments section with praises. One commented, "Hats off." Another wrote, "Amazing strength [heart-eye emoji] kettlebell looks too heavy." One user remarked, "She is quite disciplined." Kareena's fan said, "The one who loves themselves, stays healthy always." Rest dropped heart and fire emojis to show that the star's workout routine impressed them.

Earlier, Kareena had posted a clip of herself doing supported Reverse Planks at her home gym. The clip shows her getting disturbed by her little munchkin, Jeh Ali Khan. "Working out with my best workout buddy #MomLife #MidweekBalance #TheCrew #Reels #Workout," Kareena captioned the post. Check it out here.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's next The Crew. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. She also has The Birmingham Murders and The Devotion of Suspect X in the pipeline.