Katrina Kaif is the latest Pilates fan, shares new video from rigorous session

A lot of celebrities swear by Pilates. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and even Hina Khan love this form of exercise and often take to their social media accounts to share snippets from their fitness sessions. Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to join the Pilates fan club. The Bharat actor who is quite famous for her enviable curves and washboard abs loves her extreme workouts.

Katrina recently revealed that she used to prefer a proper gym work out over a Pilates session. It was Bollywood’s favourite Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala that changed her mind and made the actor realise that a lot of muscle work can be done through Pilates. The recent video that Katrina shared is a testimony to that. The clip that we are talking about shows a glimpse from Katrina’s hardcore fitness session.

In the clip, the actor can be seen standing on the Pilates machine while balancing on one foot and moving a panel of the machine with her other foot. The entire time Katrina stayed still while maintaining her posture and just moved her left leg. This exercise works on the glutes and thigh muscles. For the session, Katrina opted to wear bright red halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching yoga pants.

Katrina tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face and looked radiant with her workout glow. The actor shared the video of the rigorous fitness session with the caption, "I usually prefer gym , but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well - @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions. (sic).”

Katrina recently shared another fitness video with her fans on Instagram, check it out:

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for her film Sooryanshi in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. She is also filming for her movie Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the moment.

