Katrina Kaif is the latest Pilates fan, shares new video from rigorous session
- Katrina Kaif recently shared a video from her extreme Pilates session. Looking radiant in a bright red co-ord set, the actor inspired us to stop procrastinating and hit the gym.
A lot of celebrities swear by Pilates. From Deepika Padukone to Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and even Hina Khan love this form of exercise and often take to their social media accounts to share snippets from their fitness sessions. Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to join the Pilates fan club. The Bharat actor who is quite famous for her enviable curves and washboard abs loves her extreme workouts.
Katrina recently revealed that she used to prefer a proper gym work out over a Pilates session. It was Bollywood’s favourite Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala that changed her mind and made the actor realise that a lot of muscle work can be done through Pilates. The recent video that Katrina shared is a testimony to that. The clip that we are talking about shows a glimpse from Katrina’s hardcore fitness session.
In the clip, the actor can be seen standing on the Pilates machine while balancing on one foot and moving a panel of the machine with her other foot. The entire time Katrina stayed still while maintaining her posture and just moved her left leg. This exercise works on the glutes and thigh muscles. For the session, Katrina opted to wear bright red halter-neck sports bra which she teamed with a pair of matching yoga pants.
Katrina tied her hair in a tight ponytail to keep them off her face and looked radiant with her workout glow. The actor shared the video of the rigorous fitness session with the caption, "I usually prefer gym , but ive realized u can get a lot of muscle work through Pilates as well - @yasminkarachiwala has been taking me through focusing on one body part in our Pilates sessions. (sic).”
Katrina recently shared another fitness video with her fans on Instagram, check it out:
On the work front, Katrina Kaif is currently gearing up for her film Sooryanshi in which she will be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar. She is also filming for her movie Phone Bhoot opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the moment.
Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New tool helps calculate Covid transmission risk in poorly-ventilated places
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Katrina Kaif is the latest Pilates fan, shares new video from rigorous session
- Katrina Kaif recently shared a video from her extreme Pilates session. Looking radiant in a bright red co-ord set, the actor inspired us to stop procrastinating and hit the gym.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Deep sleep prevents neurodegenerative disease, crucial for brain health
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some Covid-19 mutations may dampen vaccine effectiveness
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Herd immunity could be closer than we think
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New studies clarify which genes may raise breast cancer risk
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conflicting Covid-19 results for Roche arthritis drug show more trials needed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Antidepressants ineffectual for back pain and osteoarthritis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists find how bacteria causes gastroenteritis after eating raw sea food
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Want to get your stamina back post Covid? Check out Varun Dhawan’s fitness video
- From right side lateral travelling ape to full scorpion, here’s how Coolie No.1 star Varun Dhawan recovered and got his stamina back after suffering from Covid-19 | Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study highlights genome altering can help to treat human retinal degeneration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Loss of smell may be best predictor of Covid-19, research confirms
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Burnout among health care professions a public health concern during pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fatty acid may combat multiple sclerosis. Here's how
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Childhood neglect leaves generational imprint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox