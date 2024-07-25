Katrina Kaif's nutritionist reveals her diet secrets: How many, what kind of meals does she have everyday?

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is an inspiration for fitness goals. Her go-to celebrity nutritionist Shweta Shah opened up in an interview with yoga trainer Shhlloka about Katrina’s daily diet and lifestyle. She revealed that for Katrina, food is medicine, and she is mindful of her body’s nutritional requirements and knows the impact of having the right food on her body. Inquisitive about everything, the Merry Christmas actor does not blindly follow unsolicited opinions on the internet. Since she knows the nutritional requirements of her body, she consults Shweta Shah for certain supplements and alternatives like juice or iron sources to consume. Katrina Kaif follows a disciplined diet.

Katrina’s simple diet

Her diet plan is simple and she prefers home-cooked meals. The 41-year-old actor never has outside food and carries homemade food wherever she goes. Katrina Kaif follows a grounded self-care routine of practices like oil pulling, nasal cleaning, and shatpavali (taking 100 steps after lunch and dinner.) It’s surprising to see a Bollywood stalwart follow practices that can be seen in regular Indian households.

The actor has a pita body type which means she has a high metabolism, requiring cooling meals. She consumes black raisins, chewed fennel seeds, and drinks ash gourd juice. If not available, amla juice and mint coriander are her substitutes. The Tiger 3 actor starts her day early and eats two proper meals a day, instead of snacking every 2 hours. She ensures she eats only ‘Ghar ka khana’, taking it wherever she goes. Her dietician revealed that Katrina’s fine with eating the same kind of food.

Katrina’s latest projects

Last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s thriller Merry Christmas in 2024, she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Katrina also reprised the role of the iconic spy character of Zoya in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe. She shared the screen with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi.