Kerala hepatologist explains 'poop transplant' and who it is for

In the May 24 episode of the Doctor vs Internet podcast, Kerala-based hepatologist Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as 'The Liver Doc' on Instagram, shed light on a fascinating and ‘life-saving’ medical procedure: faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT), commonly referred to as a 'poop transplant'. Also read | Liver disease in women: Hepatologist shares 5 warning signs that may show up subtly Dr Cyriac Abby Philips broke down why transferring healthy stool is a literal life-saver for patients with few options left. (Image generated via Google Gemini)

What is a 'poop transplant? Dr Philips described the procedure as 'stool transplant, which is technically known as faecal microbiota transplantation (FMT)'. While the name might sound modern, its roots trace back to ancient China, he revealed.

"Children who were sick with diarrheal illness in ancient China... The Chinese monks would actually give them diluted fresh stool from healthy children, and they used to call it 'yellow soup'," Dr Philips said. He added, "Some of them even used to ferment it... and the diarrheal illness used to reduce."

Dr Philips noted that while this was practised in ancient human medicine and has long been 'used in veterinary science', its application in modern human clinical settings is a significant milestone.

How is it performed? The procedure is rigorous and follows strict medical protocols to ensure safety. It begins with donor screening, a process Dr Philips compared to the standards of a blood bank. "You screen a healthy person as they do screening in blood banks and you screen them completely for infections and... antimicrobial resistance," he noted.

Once a healthy donor is identified, the sample undergoes processing. Dr Philips shared, "We collect the stool, you blend them, process them, remove all the solid matter and that suspension that you get — that is what you're putting in."

The final suspension is administered to the patient via various delivery methods, Dr Philips said: "We gave it through a nasoduodenal tube... placed through the nose into the upper part of the small intestine. Now people give it through enemas. You can give it through a colonoscope."

Who is it for? Dr Philips highlighted the procedure's success, particularly for patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis, a condition with a staggering 'almost 100 percent mortality rate at 6 to 9 months." He added that because these patients are often ineligible for liver transplants due to financial constraints or ongoing alcohol use, FMT is offered as a 'salvage treatment'.

According to the doctor, the results have been remarkable. "83 per cent of the severe alcohol hepatitis patients who received stool transplantation survived more than one year," Dr Philips reported.

FMT vs traditional remedies Dr Philips was quick to distinguish this scientifically-backed procedure from other 'unproven' traditional practices. When asked about gaumutra (cow urine), his response was definitive: "Leave it, obviously."

He said, "Urine per se does not have that kind of an effect," citing Indian studies that prove it is not efficacious. He concluded bluntly that 'only loonies do this', advocating instead for evidence-based interventions like FMT that are actively 'saving lives'.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.