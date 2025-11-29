Kolkata cardiologist explains why your heart may be ‘beating too slowly’; shares 5 warning signs of bradycardia

Heart rhythms and pace give critical insights into cardiovascular health. The rhythms of your heartbeat can reveal a lot, even warn you about your conditions. Just like how irregular heartbeats indicate conditions like arrhythmia. Just like irregular heartbeats can indicate arrhythmia, a slow heartbeat is not always normal either; it could be a sign of a concerning condition called bradycardia. Slow heartbeats can be an issue that requires medical attention immediately. (Picture credit: Freepik)

To better understand the warning signs, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Dilip Kumar, senior interventional cardiologist and device specialist, Manipal Hospital at EM Bypass in Kolkata.

Explaining what bradycardia is, Dr Dilip Kumar said, “It is a condition where your heart consistently beats slower than 60 beats per minute (bpm).” As per the cardiologist, this is alarming because it means your heart might not be pumping oxygen-rich blood enough to your body, impacting energy and overall health.

Dr Kumar further elaborated that when the heart's electrical system, which controls its rhythm, does not work properly, the heart can beat too slowly. While a slow heartbeat can be normal for athletes, for others it may signal an underlying health problem that needs attention.

Who should be careful?

A slow heartbeat can happen to anyone; some people need to be particularly cautious. Dr Kumar, "Certain groups are at higher risk, including older adults, individuals with existing heart conditions, diabetes, or kidney disease, and those taking certain medications.” So if you fall into any of the mentioned groups, monitoring your heart rate and consulting a doctor regularly would help to detect bradycardia and prevent complications such as dizziness, fatigue, or fainting.

Can it be prevented?

So, can this be prevented? As per the cardiologist, not all causes of a slow heartbeat can be avoided, but you can lower your risk by taking care of your heart.

He added, "While not all causes are preventable, maintaining a heart-healthy lifestyle through regular exercise, a balanced diet, stress management, and routine medical check-ups can significantly reduce your risk and support overall heart health.”

5 warning signs which indicates that indicate your slow heartbeat could be bradycardia

Dr Kumar listed these 5 signs which may mean you have bradycardia and require a doctor visit:

Persistent fatigue and weakness: Feeling drained, even after rest, can signal that your heart isn't delivering enough oxygen. Dizziness or light-headedness: Insufficient blood flow to the brain due to a slow heart rate can cause these sensations. Fainting or near-fainting spells: A sudden, significant drop in heart rate can lead to loss of consciousness. Shortness of breath, especially during activity: Your heart struggles to meet oxygen demands, causing breathlessness with minimal exertion. Chest pain or discomfort: This can indicate your heart muscle isn't receiving enough oxygen.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.