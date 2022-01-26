Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Krishna Shroff deadlifting with grace is our midweek fitness inspo

Krishna, a day back, shared a slew of videos of herself on her Instagram stories and gave us a glimpse of what a day in the gym for her looks like. Well, it does involve a lot of deadlifting.
Krishna Shroff deadlifting with grace is our midweek fitness inspo(Instagram/@kishushroff)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 10:06 AM IST
ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi

Krishna Shroff is our fitness inspo – be it for a weekend or for the middle of the week. Krishna, who is a fitness enthusiast, and lives, breathes fitness, keeps sharing snippets of her gym diaries on her Instagram profile. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff's daughter and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna is known for her high intensity workouts and some of them are not for the faint-hearted.

Krishna's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her fitness routine and we look up to her to share her fitness mantra with us so that we can get the necessary dollop of motivation to start hitting the gym. Krishna, a day back, shared a slew of videos of herself on her Instagram stories and gave us a glimpse of what a day in the gym for her looks like. Well, it does involve a lot of deadlifting.

ALSO READ: 'No squat rack, no problem.' Krishna Shroff has a 'self help' fix

In the videos, Krishna can be seen deadlifting with ease and grace as she posed for the cameras. In one of the videos, Krishna can be seen holding the weights above her shoulders and simultaneously performing squats. In the other video, Krishna can be seen standing and holding the weights while working on her arm muscles. In the last video of the lot, Krishna can be seen sitting on a gym bench and working out with dumbbells. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of red and black tie and dye printed gym trousers, Krishna can be seen focused in her workout routine. Take a look at the snippets of Krishna Shroff's workout routine here:

Instagram story of Krishna Shroff. (Instagram/@kishushroff)

Deadlifting comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in activating the hip extensors and the core muscles. It also helps in improving the bone mineral density and the overall metabolism of the body. When incorporated into the daily fitness routine, deadlifting also helps in improving jump performance and reducing the risk of lower back pain.

