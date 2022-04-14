Lakshmi Manchu demonstrates a Kalaripayattu stance, speaks of its benefits

Lakshmi Manchu is a fitness enthusiast. The actor loves everything about fitness and is always open to learning new skills. Lakshmi, when not working for the big screen, is often spotted in the corners of her gym working out. Be it a high intensity workout or yoga or kickboxing, Lakshmi is always up for everything fitness. From showcasing her energy in high intensity workout routines to taking a break and slowing down and performing a yoga asana, Lakshmi's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of herself in several fitness positions. Lakshmi also believes in merging her parenting with fitness. A few weeks ago, a short snippet off her Sunday routine with her daughter made its way on Instagram – the mother and daughter duo spent their day bonding over hot chocolate and exercise routines.

Lakshmi has currently taken up a new fitness routine – Kalaripayattu. Kalaripayattu, a martial art form, is believed to have originated in Kerala. This art form borrows heavily from nature and is often seen incorporating weapons in the form. From combats to kicks, grappling, preset forms, healing methods, kalarippayattu is an intense martial art form. Lakshmi, who is currently undergoing training in the art form, shared a fresh snippet off her routine. A day back, Lakshmi shared a picture of herself performing the Cat stance. Also known as Maarjaara Vaidu, the cat stance features the posture symbolising the body language of a cat who is just about to pounce on its prey. Take a look at Lakshmi performing the Cat Stance in this picture:

Lakshmi further noted down the benefits of performing Maarjaara Vaidu. She wrote that the posture requires flexibility of the body and also helps in improving the range of motion. It helps in developing coordination of the mind and body and helps in gaining control of the mind as well.

