Lakshmi Manchu kickboxing in beast mode is the definition of a perfect Monday

Lakshmi Manchu is our fitness goal. The actor, when not working, is always up to have a fresh take on the day with several fitness routines up her sleeve. The actor is a dedicated fitness enthusiast and hardly misses a day from the gym. Lakshmi has recently taken up the ancient martial art form – Kalaripayattu. The martial artform, known to have originated in Kerala, uses combat techniques borrowed from nature.

Lakshmi's idea of having a Sunday date with her daughter involves fitness. On multiple occasions, Lakshmi has been spotted with her daughter for company, twinning in their fitness routine. Over hot chocolate and fitness, the mother-daughter duo bonds the most.

On Monday, Lakshmi shared a fresh snippet from her gym diaries – this time, she chose to kickstart her day with an intense session of kickboxing. Lakshmi, in the video, can be seen repeatedly throwing punches at her fitness trainer. Her fitness partner, armed in boxing gear, can be seen defending her. Dressed in a pink jacket and a grey pair of gym trousers, Lakshmi can be seen going at it with all of her focus and dedication.

ALSO READ: Lakshmi Manchu demonstrates a Kalaripayattu stance – Simha Vadivu

With the video, Lakshmi shared the necessary Monday motivation for her Instagram fans. She wrote that it is important to start taking care of our heart and boost our immunity through workouts. "Hope everyone is staying safe and taking care of your health. If not, then it is high time and important to shift your focus to boost your immunity and build stamina for better organised lifestyle. Hit the gym with your dear ones and start your day with a great workout session," read her caption. Take a look:

Kickboxing helps in improving the coordination of the muscles and enhancing the posture of the body. It also helps in burning mega calories and reducing stress, thereby boosting confidence levels.