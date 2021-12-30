Lakshmi Manchu is learning Kalaripayattu and she is already 'in love'

Lakshmi Manchu has taken up a new fitness routine in 2021 – she is learning the ancient martial art of India Kalaripayattu. The actor is training rigorously under the supervision of an expert and she is absolutely loving the new form of fitness routine that she is currently a part of. Lakshmi is a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram profile is witness to the same. Her Instagram profile is replete with several videos of her fitness routine and they are a treat for sore eyes.

However, Lakshmi is now totally engrossed in her new workout routine – Kalaripayattu. The actor recently took up this form of martial art for learning and since then she is loving it. Kalaripayattu, that is believed to have originated in Kerala, is an ancient martial art form that uses various weapons and combat techniques for the battlefield.

In the recent video shared by Lakshmi, the actor can be seen looking up to her supervisor and training under him. In the beginning of the video, Lakshmi can be seen starting with the Namaskar position and then slowly moving her body in flow from downwards to upwards and performing various stretches and movements, which are a part of the martial art form. "The art of Kalarippayattu is timeless and has stood the test of time. It helps me feel more connected to my body," read an excerpt of her post.

ALSO READ: Lakshmi Manchu is 'learning something new' - Kalaripayattu

The bigger cause of Kalaripayattu is body awareness and connecting oneself to the pulse of the universe – Lakshmi spoke of the benefits of Kalaripayattu in her post. " It requires one to learn about one's body, understand postures, breathing patterns, and more. Through mental training, physical challenge, and knowledge from the masters that show us how life and everything else around us is connected to the pulse of the universe. I am in love," read her post.

Kalaripayattu helps in creating body awareness and gain control over the mind. It also helps in improving body flexibility and concentration.