Lakshmi Manchu is 'learning something new' - the Indian martial art Kalaripayattu

Lakshmi Manchu is ditching all the other martial art forms and picking up the Indian martial art and fighting style Kalaripayattu. The actor is a fitness enthusiast and anything about fitness is sure to have her undivided attention. In fact, her daughter has started early in the fitness process and is often seen accompanying her mother in fitness routines.

For Monday, Lakshmi shared a glimpse of what her new martial art style is looking like. The actor is learning Kalaripayattu - "The Indian martial art and fighting style that originated in modern-day Kerala. Kalaripayattu has been recorded as early as 300 BCE," Lakshmi wrote. Karalipayattu is a fighting style that requires intense physical functionalities and flexibility. The swiftness of the body parts in movement and defending oneself from the attack of the opposite person forms the sole process of this martial art.

In the video, Lakshmi can be seen starting in a squat position with her hands folded in front. Then she can be seen moving her hands and legs slowly in motion and going forward. With her fitness trainer supervising the entire process, Lakshmi can be seen stretching her arms and legs and moving slowly, while learning all the positions. She also mentioned that she has just started learning this art and there will be more snippets for her Instagram family when she would have aced this routine. " This is just a sneak peek, stay tuned for more," she wrapped her post.

Kalaripayattu, as performed by Lakshmi in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in improving the flexibility of the body. When incorporated in the daily fitness routine, Kalaripayattu helps in gaining more body awareness and self defense. It also helps in developing concentration and gaining control over the body and mind.

