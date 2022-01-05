Lakshmi Manchu demonstrates a Kalaripayattu stance – Simha Vadivu

Lakshmi Manchu is new to Kalaripayattu. The actor, who is always up for everything about fitness, recently took up the martial art form, and since then, has been sharing snippets of her learning techniques, her advancements in the sessions and videos of her practising with her Kalaripayattu trainer.

Lakshmi, otherwise, is always busy with her fitness routine. Be it taking up a yoga position or a high intensity workout, or chilling with her daughter on a Sunday over hot chocolate and workouts - Lakshmi's Instagram profile is replete with instances that stand witness to the fact that she loves fitness.

A few days back, Lakshmi announced on Instagram that she has started taking classes of Kalaripayattu. The ancient martial art form, believed to have originated in Kerala, uses weapons and combat techniques for self-defense. It is also known as one of the oldest and the most scientific martial art form in the world.

A day back, Lakshmi shared a short sneak peek of a stance that she has recently learnt in Kalaripayattu. The martial art form borrows heavily from nature and uses combat techniques adopted by birds and animals in defending themselves in the wild. Lakshmi shared a picture of herself practising Simha Vadivu – the lion's stance. In the picture, the actor can be seen dressed in a traditional Kalaripayattu attire and posing with her hands in the shape of claws and her legs apart, in the form of a squat.

With the picture, Lakshmi also wrote about the stance that she performed for her Instagram family. She wrote - "Hunt your dreams like the lion. Each Kalaripayattu stances showcase the particular bird’s or animal’s attack and defense techniques. This one is called the Simha Vadivu - the lion stance. Displays readiness, speed and grandeur." Take a look at her picture here:

Kalaripayattu helps in improving the flexibility of the body and gaining awareness. It also helps in learning self-defense techniques and improving concentration of the mind.