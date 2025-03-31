Lisa Ray reveals her beauty secrets for glowing skin at 52: ‘When it comes to makeup, less is more’

Lisa Ray's beauty secrets are centered around embracing a healthy, balanced lifestyle, and following a gentle, effective skincare regime to nourish and protect her skin. Lisa Ray spoke with Vogue India about her beauty philosophy on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week's 25-year celebration on Sunday in Mumbai. Also read | What Sharmila Tagore does for 'radiant, naturally glowing skin' at 79: Her top 3 traditional Indian skincare ingredients By following simple yet effective beauty secrets, Lisa Ray has achieved glowing, healthy-looking skin at 52. (Instagram/ Lisa Ray)

What is Lisa Ray's skincare regime?

After being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer, Lisa made significant changes to her lifestyle, prioritising her health and fitness. When asked by Vogue India in a video dated March 31, “What beauty practice do you always follow?” the actor responded, “I am 52 now. I think hydrating is really, really important. So is taking care of the quality of my skin. Also, I think when it comes to makeup, less is more.”

Asked about a fashion trend she thinks 'will be in and out of 2025,' Lisa said she ‘invests in style and not trends’.

Lisa on wellness and self care

Lisa believes in the importance of self-care, and making time for activities that nourish her mind, body, and soul. Lisa revealed her plans for summer 2025: “This summer, I am going to Bali and I am going to do a digital detox, a physical detox and a mental detox. Hopefully, I will come back an entirely new, better improved version of myself.”

Lisa says she does not thing about ageing

In a March 20 Instagram video, Lisa had spoken about the pressures of ageing gracefully. She wrote in the caption alongside her video, “Who decided that ‘ageing gracefully’ is a term only for women? It often feels like a way for women to fade into the background, hidden behind the guise of elegance. But we say, age disgracefully — be bold, be fun. It doesn’t mean you’re inelegant, just not conforming to expectations. And who wants to conform?”

In the clip, the actor said: “It is a bit of a trap. This idea of imposing grace onto women... I don't even think about it. Basically, everybody is ageing... so, suddenly, why is it such a concern when women hit a certain age? Why is a 20-year-old not subjected to that and told, 'Make sure you are ageing gracefully'.”