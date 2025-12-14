Liver transplant surgeon explains the gut-liver connection for good health, clear thinking and healthy skin

The gut is connected to the brain's immune system (neuroimmune system) through the gut-brain and gut-immunity links. This means that the gut's functions, such as digesting food, absorbing nutrients, and maintaining a healthy balance of gut bacteria, are important to our overall health. Additionally, the gut and liver are also connected, and this relationship affects our bodily functions. Gut health is connected to liver function through the gut-liver axis, meaning that every gut issue, from leaky gut to bloating, can impact the liver in some way.(Adobe Stock)

“As a liver transplant surgeon, I have witnessed how the gut and the liver are important to our overall health. It’s interesting to think that actual vitality and a longer life come not from cosmetic solutions but from the critical connection between these two organs,” Dr Farman Ali tells Health Shots.

What is the role of the gut-liver axis?

The gut and liver are closely connected. It is a link known as the gut-liver axis. Everything we eat, think about, and take in through the mouth passes through this pathway. "The gut is where our body processes nutrients, while the liver detoxifies and filters harmful substances. When both organs work well together, we enjoy good health, clear thinking, and healthy skin," says Dr Ali. However, if one becomes inflamed, it can lead to problems in the other, accelerating the signs of ageing.

Chronic gut inflammation can affect the liver, leading to slow digestion, reduced metabolism, and brain fog. "Many of my patients face this ongoing issue without realising it", shares the expert. They often seek solutions in creams and supplements rather than addressing the underlying cause.

Does the liver help to manage inflammation?

The liver does many important jobs in the body, but it often goes unnoticed, handling numerous tasks until it becomes overloaded. By the time my patients notice symptoms such as fatigue or changes in their skin, severe damage may have already occurred. A research paper in the World Journal of Gastroenterology shows that gut health is closely linked to liver function. "For example, a balanced gut microbiome means gut bacteria are healthy; they produce short-chain fatty acids that help reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity, both of which are important for healthy ageing", says Dr Ali.

An unbalanced gut can release harmful substances into the bloodstream. This puts extra stress on the liver, which detoxifies the body. "This toxic loop accelerates the ageing of our cells and weakens our immune system", shares the expert. Over time, this leads to ongoing oxidative stress, like internal rust affecting our bodies.

Does gut health affect ageing?

To age well, it’s important to take care of the gut-liver connection every day. The Gut-Liver Longevity Protocol is an easy plan that anyone can use. "Start your mornings with purpose by drinking a warm glass of lemon water with a bit of rock salt or apple cider vinegar", says the surgeon. This drink can help stimulate bile flow and improve digestion.

To support your gut health, eat a variety of foods, including fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, kimchi, and sauerkraut. "Also, add prebiotic foods such as garlic, onions, flaxseeds, and oats," suggests the doctor. A diverse diet helps your gut microbiome thrive, which also benefits your liver health.

The time you eat matters. Finish dinner at least three hours before bedtime. This helps your liver reset overnight. "Try intermittent fasting for 12 to 14 hours; it gives your metabolism a break", suggests Dr Ali. These simple changes can lead to benefits.

What nutrients does the liver need to function?

It is important to protect the liver with nutrients that support its function well. "You might want to add supplements like N-acetylcysteine, resveratrol, curcumin, and milk thistle, which have been studied for their benefits", says the doctor. However, it’s important to use them wisely under a healthcare provider's guidance to meet your health needs.

Rest and sunlight are important for our health. Sleep helps our bodies repair, and sunlight helps maintain circadian rhythm. Both are important for healing our gut and liver. It’s also important to avoid things that can harm us, like ultra-processed foods and too much alcohol, as these can affect how we age. Stay active by walking briskly or doing strength training. "Regular exercise helps keep bile flowing well and supports healthy insulin levels", says Dr Ali.

Can liver issues cause memory issues?

Recent research published in Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy in longevity medicine highlights the importance of the gut-liver-brain connection. "Inflammatory substances that harm the liver can also affect the brain, leading to memory problems", warns the expert. Since these systems are closely linked, it is important to maintain balance between them to support healthy ageing.

"I often tell my patients, a healthy gut keeps the liver young, and a youthful liver keeps the body ageless. This idea shows that the key to ageing well lies in how we care for our bodies on the inside, not just in what we put on our skin," says Dr Ali.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)