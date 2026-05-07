Longevity doctor explains how exercise can help reduce depression, shares what type of exercise works best

Depression is a common but serious mental health condition that often needs medical diagnosis and treatment. However, making certain lifestyle changes can also help fight back against it.

One does not need to perform high-intensity exercises to fight depression; simple but consistent workouts work better, shares Dr Vass. (Unsplash)

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Taking to Instagram on May 6, Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, revealed that exercise is one such way to reduce depression that remains severely underused.

“Depression isn't just ‘in your head,’” he noted. “It's biological, and movement is one of the most powerful tools we have to change that biology.”

He went on to elaborate on the role of exercise in fighting depression.

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{{^usCountry}} Exercise changes brain chemistry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Exercise changes brain chemistry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Vass, exercise is an all-natural method to change brain chemistry without relying on medications. Regular movement increases neurotransmitters such as: Serotonin (related to mood stability)

Dopamine (related to motivation and reward)

Norepinephrine (related to focus and energy) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Vass, exercise is an all-natural method to change brain chemistry without relying on medications. Regular movement increases neurotransmitters such as: Serotonin (related to mood stability)

Dopamine (related to motivation and reward)

Norepinephrine (related to focus and energy) {{/usCountry}}

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“These are the same neurotransmitters many antidepressants target, but exercise helps your brain produce them naturally,” stated the physician.

Exercise reduces inflammation

“Many people with depression have elevated inflammation,” revealed Dr Vass. “Exercise lowers inflammatory markers that interfere with brain signalling and mood regulation.”

Less inflammation leads to clearer thinking and better emotional balance, which is helpful in overcoming a depressed mindset.

Exercise grows the brain

Regular exercise not only helps change the chemical composition of the brain, but it also supports its growth. According to Dr Vass, movement increases brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF), a protein acting as a growth factor within the central nervous system.

BNDF supports the following:

Neuroplasticity

Learning and memory

Emotional resilience

“Low BDNF is strongly linked to depression,” noted the physician. “Exercise helps the brain adapt, not just cope.”

Exercise regulates stress hormones

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“Chronic stress keeps cortisol elevated, worsening anxiety, low mood, and sleep issues,” shared Dr Vass, all of which support depression. Regular moderate exercise helps overcome these by:

Normalising cortisol rhythms

Improving sleep quality

Restoring nervous system balance

“The goal isn't intensity, it's regulation,” stated the physician.

Exercise restores a sense of agency

“Depression often comes with helplessness and disconnection,” noted Dr Vass. Exercise provides one with achievable goals that can significantly improve one's sense of accomplishment. With exercise, one gets:

Predictable wins

A sense of progress

Embodiment and presence

It basically serves as a reminder to the brain that it is capable of positive change.

What kind of exercise helps most

To tackle depression, one does not need high-intensity exercises. According to Dr Vass, the biggest health benefits are seen from consistently performing the following activities:

Walking

Strength training

Yoga or Pilates

Low-intensity cardio (Zone 2)

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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