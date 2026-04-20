Longevity doctor shares 5 ways to naturally boost testosterone in men above 40: ‘Daily habits move the needle’

Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone that is responsible for the development of the male reproductive tissues, secondary sex characteristics, as well as muscle mass and bone density.

Sunlight exposure and working out is important to maintain testosterone levels after 40.(Pexel)

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According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, the level of testosterone starts to decline in our body at the rate of one percent every year after one reaches the age of 30.

Taking to Instagram on April 19, Dr Vass stated, “By 45, most men are measurably lower than they were a decade prior. It tends to show up as low energy, reduced muscle, brain fog, and slower recovery. Most people don't know that daily habits move the needle far more than most people think.”

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{{^usCountry}} He went on to share a list of five things that men above the age of 40 should consider making a part of their regular routine to help support testosterone naturally without a prescription. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He went on to share a list of five things that men above the age of 40 should consider making a part of their regular routine to help support testosterone naturally without a prescription. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Getting sunlight early in the morning {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Getting sunlight early in the morning {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr Vass, one should try to get sunlight within 30 minutes of waking up. Early morning sunlight helps regulate the circadian rhythm and cortisol levels.

In his words, “Morning light anchors your circadian rhythm, which directly regulates cortisol. When cortisol stays elevated, testosterone gets suppressed. Sunlight in the morning is one of the fastest free interventions available.”

2. Lift heavy weights thrice a week

Strength training is non-negotiable when it comes to boosting testosterone levels and maintaining good overall health. According to Dr Vass, one needs to lift heavy weights at least three times a week.

“Think compound movements,” he stated. “Squats, presses, squats, deadlifts, presses. These are among some of the strongest natural stimulators of testosterone and growth hormone. Low-intensity cardio alone doesn't do this.”

3. Sleep for seven to nine hours every night

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It is not just working out that drives testosterone production; getting sufficient rest is just as important, observed Dr Vass. In his words, “Try to sleep seven to nine hours a night. Testosterone is produced almost entirely during sleep. One week of sleeping under six hours per night can drop testosterone levels by as much as 15 percent in clinical studies.”

4. Eliminate seed oils

The consumption of vegetable seed oils is harmful to testosterone production. Vegetable oils are high in omega-6, which drives synthetic inflammation and can directly impair Leydig cell function. These are the cells in the testicles that produce testosterone, shared Dr Vass.

5. Take zinc and magnesium at night

To maintain good health, focusing on micronutrients is just as important as keeping track of the macros. Dr Vass suggests taking zinc and magnesium at night. “Both are critical co-actors for testosterone synthesis, and most men over 40 are chronically insufficient. Low zinc alone is directly correlated with low testosterone,” he stated.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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