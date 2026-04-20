Longevity doctor shares 5 ways to naturally boost testosterone in men above 40: ‘Daily habits move the needle’
Testosterone levels start to drop after the age of 30. Dr Vass shares tips to keep the levels up even after hitting 40.
Testosterone is the primary male sex hormone that is responsible for the development of the male reproductive tissues, secondary sex characteristics, as well as muscle mass and bone density.
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According to Dr Vassily Eliopoulos, a longevity expert trained at Cornell University and co-founder and chief medical officer of Longevity Health, the level of testosterone starts to decline in our body at the rate of one percent every year after one reaches the age of 30.
Taking to Instagram on April 19, Dr Vass stated, “By 45, most men are measurably lower than they were a decade prior. It tends to show up as low energy, reduced muscle, brain fog, and slower recovery. Most people don't know that daily habits move the needle far more than most people think.”
He went on to share a list of five things that men above the age of 40 should consider making a part of their regular routine to help support testosterone naturally without a prescription.{{/usCountry}}
He went on to share a list of five things that men above the age of 40 should consider making a part of their regular routine to help support testosterone naturally without a prescription.{{/usCountry}}
1. Getting sunlight early in the morning{{/usCountry}}
1. Getting sunlight early in the morning{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr Vass, one should try to get sunlight within 30 minutes of waking up. Early morning sunlight helps regulate the circadian rhythm and cortisol levels.
In his words, “Morning light anchors your circadian rhythm, which directly regulates cortisol. When cortisol stays elevated, testosterone gets suppressed. Sunlight in the morning is one of the fastest free interventions available.”
2. Lift heavy weights thrice a week
Strength training is non-negotiable when it comes to boosting testosterone levels and maintaining good overall health. According to Dr Vass, one needs to lift heavy weights at least three times a week.
“Think compound movements,” he stated. “Squats, presses, squats, deadlifts, presses. These are among some of the strongest natural stimulators of testosterone and growth hormone. Low-intensity cardio alone doesn't do this.”
3. Sleep for seven to nine hours every night
It is not just working out that drives testosterone production; getting sufficient rest is just as important, observed Dr Vass. In his words, “Try to sleep seven to nine hours a night. Testosterone is produced almost entirely during sleep. One week of sleeping under six hours per night can drop testosterone levels by as much as 15 percent in clinical studies.”
4. Eliminate seed oils
The consumption of vegetable seed oils is harmful to testosterone production. Vegetable oils are high in omega-6, which drives synthetic inflammation and can directly impair Leydig cell function. These are the cells in the testicles that produce testosterone, shared Dr Vass.
5. Take zinc and magnesium at night
To maintain good health, focusing on micronutrients is just as important as keeping track of the macros. Dr Vass suggests taking zinc and magnesium at night. “Both are critical co-actors for testosterone synthesis, and most men over 40 are chronically insufficient. Low zinc alone is directly correlated with low testosterone,” he stated.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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