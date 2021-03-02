IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study

The Covid-19 crisis has increased demand for respiratory masks, with various models of DIY masks becoming popular alongside the commercially available N95. The utility of such masks is primarily based on the size of aerosols that they are capable of filtering out and how long they can do so effectively.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST

A new paper in Oxford Open Materials Science, published by Oxford University Press, presents low-cost modifications to existing N95 masks that prolongs their effectiveness and improves their reusability post disinfectants.

The Covid-19 crisis has increased demand for respiratory masks, with various models of DIY masks becoming popular alongside the commercially available N95. The utility of such masks is primarily based on the size of aerosols that they are capable of filtering out and how long they can do so effectively.

Conventional masks like the N95 use a layered system and have an efficiency rate of 95 per cent. Yet, this rate begins to drop after someone wears them for more than eight hours. This is due to the fact that N95 masks were designed for single use. The high demand caused by COVID-19 has led people to disinfect them for reuse. As such, a team of scientists have put together various techniques for decontamination and reuse of respiratory masks based on experimental data and guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control.

Researchers here propose a low-cost (USD 1), tri-layer mask design containing nylon, modified polypropylene, and non-woven cotton fabrics. While the polypropylene layer is available in N95 masks, this design includes a graphene oxide and polyvinylidene fluoride mixture which acts as an active filtration layer. Recent studies show that the graphene oxide mixture has a high anti-bacterial activity making it ideal for respiratory masks.

This coating has also proven to be effective even after being disinfected with H2O2, a popular practice when reusing masks. The addition of these membranes results in an efficiency level of 95 per cent, like that of an N95, while also simplifying the number of layers in the design for increased comfort.

"The possibility to produce cost-effective reusable N95 masks that can help the public health system and common citizens motivated the work. We tried to leverage the connection between electrostatic charge and the filtration efficiency of masks for submicron size particles and viruses to come up with a design to make N95 masks reusable," said Dr Rajalakshmi.

These cheap and simple modifications can provide people in all socioeconomic classes with a long-lasting, high-filtration respiratory mask. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
The skeleton of Little Foot is seen in Sterkfontein, South Africa, in this undated handout photo, obtained by Reuters on March 1, 2021.(Reuters)
health

Painstaking study of 'Little Foot' fossil sheds light on human origins

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Little Foot's species blended ape-like and human-like traits and is considered a possible direct ancestor of humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Low cost, high efficiency mask design presented by Oxford study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The Covid-19 crisis has increased demand for respiratory masks, with various models of DIY masks becoming popular alongside the commercially available N95. The utility of such masks is primarily based on the size of aerosols that they are capable of filtering out and how long they can do so effectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why using cannabis to treat migraine could up risk of rebound headaches

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 PM IST
The study found that people who were using cannabis had significantly increased odds of also having medication overuse headache, or rebound headache, compared to people who were not using cannabis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
Taapsee Pannu(Instagram)
health

'Let's talk periods': Taapsee Pannu addresses 'the elephant in the room'

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 11:44 AM IST
On Monday, Taapsee Pannu hopped on to her Instagram and shared a ruminative video that sees her addressing the taboo surrounding menstruation, which she referred to as 'the elephant in the room'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Esha Gupta shares new fitness post(Instagram/egupta)
Esha Gupta shares new fitness post(Instagram/egupta)
health

Esha Gupta's extreme stretch amazes everyone, Masaba's comment wins the day

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:27 AM IST
  • Esha Gupta recently shared a fitness post nailing an extreme stretch and left her audience speechless. We are in awe of the actor too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Climate extremes seen harming unborn babies in Brazil's Amazon(Pexels)
Climate extremes seen harming unborn babies in Brazil's Amazon(Pexels)
health

Climate change is harming unborn babies in Brazil, says research

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:46 AM IST
The findings of a new research show a connection between extreme rains and lower birth weights and even premature births in Brazil's Amazon region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Monday motivation: Malaika Arora shares steps-benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • Yoga enthusiast Malaika Arora stresses on the importance of breathing for overall wellness, lays Monday motivation by taking fitness freaks through the steps and benefits of Anulom Vilom Pranayama or Alternate Nostril Breathing exercises | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The photo of Jonah Hill posted by The Daily Mail(Instagram)
The photo of Jonah Hill posted by The Daily Mail(Instagram)
health

Jonah Hill shares body acceptance post, calls out daily for shaming him

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:53 PM IST
American actor and comedian Jonah Hill was the subject of one such article by a leading British daily and the two time Oscar nominee decided to take it in his stride, and turned it into a post about body positivity and acceptance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karisma Kapoor flaunts lean figure(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor )
Karisma Kapoor flaunts lean figure(Instagram/therealkarismakapoor )
health

Karisma Kapoor starts new month with fitness post, flaunts lean figure

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram to flaunt her toned midriff and inspired us to start the month on a fitter note and take care of our health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A team of researchers suggests three ways to more fairly and effectively distribute the vaccine so that people in poor countries get the vaccine as soon as possible.(Pixabay)
A team of researchers suggests three ways to more fairly and effectively distribute the vaccine so that people in poor countries get the vaccine as soon as possible.(Pixabay)
health

Researchers shed light on why Covid-19 vaccine distribution methods fall short

ANI, New York [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Several proposals have emerged on how to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, but they fall short in ensuring that the vaccine is distributed fairly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).(Pixabay)
Long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids (fats) in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).(Pixabay)
health

Study: Too much coffee consumption can be detrimental for your heart health

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Too much coffee could be detrimental for your heart health and could cause heart-related issues, suggest the findings of a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares steps of Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares steps of Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty hails Yoga’s Paschimottanasana as perfect remedy for Monday blues

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:59 PM IST
  • Shilpa Shetty Kundra shows how to let the positive Monday energy wash down over you by giving ‘the spine, shoulders, and hamstrings that much-needed stretch’ with Yoga’s Forward Bend Pose or Paschimottanasana | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the quest for clearer, supple skin!
In the quest for clearer, supple skin!
health

In the quest for clearer, supple skin!

By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Tried every lotion, potion and serum on earth to treat the problem but still can’t get rid of adult acne. You are not alone! It’s time to get to the root of the problem. In other words, knowing what’s causing your pimples can help you clear up your skin and keep breakouts at bay.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings were published in the open-access journal BMC Medicine. This association was not observed in early or mid-childhood.(Unsplash)
The findings were published in the open-access journal BMC Medicine. This association was not observed in early or mid-childhood.(Unsplash)
health

Study: Childhood obesity linked with low-quality maternal diet during pregnancy

ANI, Dublin [ireland]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:07 AM IST
A study found that children of mothers who ate a higher quality diet, low in inflammation-associated foods, during pregnancy had a lower risk of obesity and lower body fat levels in late-childhood.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Study reveals rehab program key elements that could aid Covid-19 recuperation(Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash)
Study reveals rehab program key elements that could aid Covid-19 recuperation(Photo by Zach Vessels on Unsplash)
health

Study reveals rehab program key elements that could aid Covid-19 recuperation

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 05:44 PM IST
A new research finds the most important elements of rehabilitation programs that may improve recovery for people who are hospitalised with severe Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP