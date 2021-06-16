Maanayata Dutt's workout video will inspire you to hit the grind, watch it here

Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, is inspiring the internet to hit the grind with an energetic workout video of herself. The clip showed Maanayata doing cable cross-overs at the gym, and it will give you the best midweek workout motivation. The mother-of-two rarely puts up any fitness videos on her social media page. Therefore, her fans were delighted to see how she stays healthy.

Maanayata posted a video of herself doing cable cross-overs, which is a great workout for the arms and the chest. Dressed in a white tank top and a pair of black-and-white printed track pants, Maanayata nailed the routine. She teamed her ensemble with hot pink shoes and tied her locks in a fuss-free top knot.

In the video, Maanayata pulled on the machine cables about seven times while taking deep breaths to maintain her core. The exercise targets the muscles found in the bottom of your chest. It also helps in activating muscles in the shoulder and back. The standing cable cross-over exercise is one of the most effective ways to target the chest. It also activates the core muscles, including abs, lower back, hips and obliques.

Maanayata Dutt tied the knot with Sanjay Dutt in the year 2008. The couple is parents to 10-year-old twins, Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of a brain tumour in 1996. They both have a daughter, Trishala.

Maanayata often shares adorable family pictures on the photo-sharing app, giving a glimpse of her life to all her fans. Take a look at some of her recent posts here:

On the professional front, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2. The film also starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. He will be next seen in multiple projects like KGF: Chapter 2, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera, with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

