Malaika Arora at 51 shows how to burn fat with HIIT home workout in new video: Watch and learn

Malaika mixes up her workout routine to keep things interesting. Sharing details of her HIIT workout, she said in her latest video that it requires 'no equipment' and could be easily done at home. Her caption read, “Burn fat, build fire.”

In the clip, Malaika demonstrated her 4-step workout; here's a breakdown:

Jumping jacks – 60 seconds

⦿ Do 60 seconds to get your heart rate up and work on your glutes, quadriceps, and hip flexors

1. Stand with your feet together, hands by your sides.

2. Jump your feet out to the sides while raising your arms above your head.

3. Quickly return to the starting position.

Glute kicks – 40 seconds

⦿ Do 40 seconds to strengthen your glutes, support your lower body, and improve balance and posture

1. Start on your hands and knees (tabletop position).

2. Lift one leg up and back, keeping your knee bent at a 90-degree angle.

3. Squeeze your glutes at the top of the movement.

4. Lower your leg back down to the starting position.

5. Repeat with the other leg.

Roping (jumping rope) – 50 seconds

⦿ Do 50 seconds to improve heart health, burn calories, and strengthen your core

1. Pretend to hold a jump rope handle in each hand.

2. Pretend to swing the rope in a circular motion, and jumping over it with both feet.

3. Keep your knees slightly bent and your core engaged.

4. Jump on the balls of your feet.

High knee tap – 30 seconds

⦿ Do 30 seconds to activate your hamstrings, calves, glutes, quadriceps, and hip flexors

1. Stand with your feet hip-width apart.

2. Run in place, bringing one knee up towards your chest.

3. Tap your foot on the ground in front of you.

4. Quickly switch legs.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.