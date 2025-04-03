Malaika Arora's yoga routine for toned body in 30 days: ‘Sore today, strong tomorrow’

Malaika Arora is a fitness enthusiast. The actor keeps sharing snippets of her fitness routine on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Malaika swears by yoga and Pilates. The actor believes that yoga can heal the body and mind and make us feel better, healthier and younger. Also read | Malaika Arora beats Monday blues with Prithvi Namaskara; here’s why this yoga practice is a must-try Malaika Arora shared her yoga routine.

On April 1, Malaika shared a snippet from her home yoga routine and made us look too bad. The actor performed an intense yoga routine for core workout and added that it can help in toning up the body in just 30 days.

Here’s what Malaika’s yoga routine looks like:

Malaika started her routine with Adho Mukha Svanasana but with a variation by folding her knees. Then she moved her one leg to the front, beside her palm and stretched her back upwards. “Follow this routine and get to see impressive results: defined abs, reduced love handles, and toned arms and legs,” Malaika added in the video. Also read | Malaika Arora nails Wheel Yoga asanas and headstand, says 'Challenging yourself will only make you stronger': Watch

In the next part of the video, Malaika can be seen doing a variation of Mountain climbing. She can be seen in the Adho Mukha Svanasana position with her knees folded outwards, and her arms stretches to the front. Then she can be seen pushing her body backwards to do stretched pushups and then folding one knee to a side for mountain climbing.

In the last part of the video, Malaika can be seen in the Adho Mukha Svanasana position with her knees folded outwards and her upper body pushed backwards and holding that position. She added that the routine should be performed in 3 sets with three repetitions. 30 seconds of rest is recommended after every set. Also read | Malaika Arora's Setubhandhasana variation will make you roll out your Yoga mat

Benefits of Malaika’s routine:

The routine targets the core muscles and also helps in stretching the body. Adho Mukha Svanasana, also known as Downward Facing Dog pose, helps in stretching the spine and improving upper body strength. It also helps in improving flexibility and mobility of the body.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.