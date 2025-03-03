Malaika Arora beats Monday blues with Prithvi Namaskara; here’s why this yoga practice is a must-try

Malaika Arora is here to chase away your Monday blues with some serious fitness inspiration. The 51-year-old star is a true fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her workout routine with her Insta fam. A firm believer in the power of yoga, Malaika's latest session is all the motivation you need to swap laziness for a yoga mat. Let's take a look and grab some wellness tips from the diva herself. (Also read: Malaika Arora elevates her simple six yards look with stunning jewels; reveals her love for classic red saree. Watch ) Malaika Arora inspires fitness with Prithvi Namaskara yoga routine.(Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her yoga session, captioning it, "Find your balance 🧘🏻‍♀️, both on and off the mat. Malaika's Monday Reminder | Yoga practice | Prithvi Namaskara." Dressed in a metallic silver sleeveless crop top and matching tights, she can be seen performing Prithvi Namaskar or Earth Salutations.

What is Prithvi Namaskar (Sun salutation)

Prithvi Namaskara, or Earth Salute, is a key sequence in Dru Yoga, blending physical movement with focused breathing. This sequence of poses is designed to warm up the body, preparing it for a more intense workout. It's a great way to start the day, helping to align both mind and body before diving into more challenging routines.

Benefits of Prithvi Namaskar

Builds strength and flexibility: Prithvi Namaskara engages multiple muscle groups, improving flexibility, mobility, and joint strength while enhancing posture and balance.

Boosts digestion: The synchronised breathing and movement stimulate digestive organs, aid in relieving bloating, and improve blood circulation.

Reduces stress: Calming the nervous system helps lower stress and anxiety while promoting mental clarity and emotional balance.

Prepares the body for intense workouts: This sequence warms up the body, increasing flexibility and lowering the risk of injury before transitioning into more rigorous exercises.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.