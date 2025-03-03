Malaika Arora beats Monday blues with Prithvi Namaskara; here’s why this yoga practice is a must-try
Malaika Arora kickstarts her week with Prithvi Namaskara, a yoga sequence that boosts strength, flexibility, and mindfulness. Here’s why you should try it too.
Malaika Arora is here to chase away your Monday blues with some serious fitness inspiration. The 51-year-old star is a true fitness enthusiast and never misses a chance to share glimpses of her workout routine with her Insta fam. A firm believer in the power of yoga, Malaika's latest session is all the motivation you need to swap laziness for a yoga mat. Let's take a look and grab some wellness tips from the diva herself. (Also read: Malaika Arora elevates her simple six yards look with stunning jewels; reveals her love for classic red saree. Watch )
Recently, Malaika took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her yoga session, captioning it, "Find your balance 🧘🏻♀️, both on and off the mat. Malaika's Monday Reminder | Yoga practice | Prithvi Namaskara." Dressed in a metallic silver sleeveless crop top and matching tights, she can be seen performing Prithvi Namaskar or Earth Salutations.
What is Prithvi Namaskar (Sun salutation)
Prithvi Namaskara, or Earth Salute, is a key sequence in Dru Yoga, blending physical movement with focused breathing. This sequence of poses is designed to warm up the body, preparing it for a more intense workout. It's a great way to start the day, helping to align both mind and body before diving into more challenging routines.
Benefits of Prithvi Namaskar
Builds strength and flexibility: Prithvi Namaskara engages multiple muscle groups, improving flexibility, mobility, and joint strength while enhancing posture and balance.
Boosts digestion: The synchronised breathing and movement stimulate digestive organs, aid in relieving bloating, and improve blood circulation.
Reduces stress: Calming the nervous system helps lower stress and anxiety while promoting mental clarity and emotional balance.
Prepares the body for intense workouts: This sequence warms up the body, increasing flexibility and lowering the risk of injury before transitioning into more rigorous exercises.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
