Malaika Arora elevates her simple six yards look with stunning jewels; reveals her love for classic red saree. Watch

Malaika Arora is here to paint your screens red with her latest saree look. At 51, the actor effortlessly continues to slay style goals, proving that age is just a number when it comes to fashion. In her recent appearance, Malaika embraced her love for the timeless six yards, wearing a stunning red saree that exuded glamour. Let's decode her look and take some fashion notes for our wardrobe. (Also read: Malaika Arora channels red bombshell in lace gown, but it's her snake necklace that steals the spotlight ) Malaika Arora dazzles in chic red saree and gold jewellery. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora rocks a stunning red saree

On Thursday, Malaika delighted her followers by sharing a glam video on Instagram, accompanied by the caption, “I don't wear sarees often, but when I do, I wonder why I don't do it more. Especially when it's red.” In the video, she looks absolutely stunning and strikes sultry poses in her gorgeous red saree. Let's take a moment to admire her beauty.

Malaika wore a simple yet elegant red satin saree with delicate lace borders. She wrapped the saree traditionally, letting the pallu fall gracefully over her shoulder. Pairing it with a matching sleeveless blouse, she kept it chic.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Malaika elevated her classic look with stunning gold jewellery, including a heavy choker necklace with intricate cutwork, kundan detailing, and multicoloured embellishments. To top it off, she stacked matching bangles on her wrist, adding a royal touch.

Assisted by makeup artist Reshmaa Merchant, Malaika went for a sultry glam with smokey eyeshadow, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheekbones, luminous highlighter and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses left loose in a middle partition and cascading down her shoulders, Malaika perfectly finished off her look.

About Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is an actor, dancer, reality TV judge, and entrepreneur. The former VJ was married to Arbaaz Khan for nearly two decades before their divorce in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika has been in a relationship with Arjun Kapoor for several years, and recently, there have been reports circulating about their alleged breakup.