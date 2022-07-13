Male Pattern Baldness: Causes, warning signs and symptoms, treatment of Andro Genetic Alopecia

Male Pattern Baldness is also known as Androgenic Alopecia is among the most common causes of hair loss in males which can start at the age of 20-25 years and by the age of 50, half of the males experience partial or complete baldness or hair loss. Yes, it’s pretty common to lose your hair and almost go bald in your early twenties and as the name indicates, it’s genetic in nature and affects a lot of young population nowadays.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It is a common form of hair loss seen in men as well as females. Hair is lost in a well defined pattern leading to recession of the frontal hairline, with time leading to baldness. Earlier stages of the disease exhibits thinning of hair, giving the impression of reduced hair density.

This condition is related to genes and male hormones where your genes regulate the male pattern of baldness which acts through hormones therefore, there is a risk that one could inherit a family history. If your father, uncle or grandfather are bald, there's a considerable probability you can't avoid a similar outcome but in rare cases, it might happen that the hair loss is not implicated by hereditary factors but the gene mutation begins from the carrier and might impact the future generation. Such cases are known as sporadic cases.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Causes:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr B L Jangid , Dermatologist and Hair Transplant Surgeon at SkinQure Clinic in New Delhi's Saket, revealed, “Your genes and male sex hormones have a role in male pattern baldness. It is caused by the conversion of testosterone to Dihydrotestosterone (DHT), which shrinks hair follicles and slows hair growth. The growth phase, or anagen, of the hair cycle, which typically lasts between three and six years, is thought to be shortened by DHT to just a few weeks or months.” Other causes include:

· Hereditary or genetic factors

· Aging is the common reason

· Loss of essential nutrients & improper diet

· Psychological pressure and anxiety.

· Hormonal changes during puberty, pregnancy, and menopause

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

· Chronic illnesses or autoimmune diseases

· Female problems like PCOS issues

· Environmental factors like pollution, dust, etc.

Echoing the same, Dr Shivaani Yadav, MD Dermatologist and Cosmetologist at Medanta Gurgaon and SAYAA MED in Gurgaon, said, “AGA is caused by number of factors with main culprit being an androgen - dihydrotestosterone. Increased levels of this androgen in hair follicles leads to shorter cycle of hair growth. This results in shorter and thinner hair, over time leading to baldness. There is also evidence of AGA being related to certain medical conditions such as coronary heart disease, prostate enlargement and disorders of insulin resistance in men and polycystic ovary syndrome in women. Also, stress and dietary insufficiencies may add upto the hairloss.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Warning signs and symptoms:

According to Dr B L Jangid, when the regular cycle of hair development is altered, hair loss results. He said, “Most hair remains in a growth phase during the usual hair-growing cycle (known as the anagen phase). Before it falls out and new hair begins to grow in its place, this phase lasts for roughly 4 years. For those suffering from male pattern baldness, due to hormone interruption, it might happen that the hair growth is compromised for 1 or 2 years instead of 4 years and the hair has a much shorter development period before it starts to fall out.”

He added, “Bald spots and hair loss are the outcomes of this process. It is identified by the hair loss on the top and front of the head, as well as a receding hairline along with hair thinning. You may eventually acquire a bald patch on top of your head that gets larger with time, and the hair on your crown (the top of your head) may also get thinner. Hair loss along the sides and back of your head is typically not a symptom of male pattern baldness.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Treatments:

Dr Shivaani Yadav shared, “With the advancement of medical sciences, there are multiple treatment options to treat AGA. Some of the common topical formulations are of minoxidil 2%-10% solutions, combination of minoxidil & finasteride, redensyl solutions and peptides sprays. Oral medicines for the condition should always be advised by your dermatologist. Biotin supplementation along with various essential vitamins and minerals also helps in regularising normal hair growth cycle. Certain in clinic treatment options like PRP (platelet rich plasma) which is an autologous growth serum also gives great results when done on a regular basis. For some, who’ve lost a substantial amount of their hair, hair transplant is a go to option. Hair transplant is a safe procedure when done by experienced hands and under correct supervision. Also, not to underestimate the role of a happy state of mind as well as a healthy diet.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, Dr B L Jangid insisted that since male pattern baldness is genetically inherited, it cannot be avoided. He said, “When hair loss is still modest, some therapies for male pattern baldness are more effective. Since Male pattern hair loss is divided into 7 stages, asking your doctor for information and guidance as soon as possible is a sensible move if you are concerned about hair loss. Medicines can help in hair growth; baldness can be postponed. It is recommended to visit a board-certified dermatologist who can guide you with the right treatment after diagnosing your hair loss stage. Minoxidil 5% - It is a liquid that can be applied to the areas of the scalp experiencing hair loss twice per day. It boosts scalp blood flow and promotes hair development.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further suggested, “Finasteride 1 MG: You can take one pill of finasteride every day. It functions by lowering hormone levels that contribute to male pattern baldness. The only side effect of this medicine is that even at low doses, it may cause reduced sperm counts in some men. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP): It is an add-on therapy to control hair loss and thinning. Activated plasma high in platelets is injected into a patient's scalp using this non-surgical therapeutic approach to promote hair growth and thickness.”

In a few, male patterns baldness is commonly accepted by males as a natural aspect of ageing but some men may find that hair loss impairs their confidence and lifestyle, especially those who start losing their hair at a younger age. Dr B L Jangid concluded, “Although we can’t completely treat male pattern baldness but certain treatments have high success rates in delaying hair loss and promoting growth and thickness of hair. Your doctor can advise you on the course of treatment that could be most appropriate for you. They can educate you on the possible negative effects of your medications. Therefore, in order to prevent any additional harm, it is absolutely crucial to understand the baldness pattern and to see a hair transplant expert for the right diagnosis and treatment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}