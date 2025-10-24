Mallika Sherawat's diet secrets for toned body at 49: Vegan diet with no roti, tea, coffee and only this for dessert

Mallika Sherawat is 49! Did you know that the actor, who celebrated her birthday on October 24, is a vocal advocate for animal rights and cruelty-free living? In fact, she has been vegan for years and has also opened up about experimenting with various foods and cuisines as a part of her vegan lifestyle. Also read | Mallika Sherawat shares her intense gym routine; says ‘there are no shortcuts to health’ Mallika Sherawat turned a year older on October 24. (Instagram/ Mallika Sherawat)

'You will think I'm a cow, but I don't eat dessert'

Mallika Sherawat's diet consists of fresh fruits, green salads, avocado, and Thai green curry, while avoiding animal products and dairy. In an August 23, 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “I'm a vegan, so I don't take any animal products or any dairy products. So it means no milk, no lassi, no paneer, no cheese. My breakfast is usually a lot of fresh fruits... mango is my favourite fruit... I don't drink either tea or coffee... I don't eat roti... sometimes, I don't eat a lot of dessert, also. Gosh, I eat only dates for dessert. You will think I'm such a cow, but I don't eat dessert. A lot of dates.”

Mallika Sherawat has been vegan for years and her diet is packed with fibre and healthy fats. (Made using Gemini AI)

‘I like a lot of avocado’

Mallika added, “I like bhindi a lot. Bhindi, of course, I prefer in a vegetable form, in a cooked form, but a lot of green salads and avocado. I like a lot of avocado also... I like Thai green curry because that's made with coconut milk and it has the right kind of spices.”

A vegan lifestyle means abstaining from animal-derived products. The potential health benefits you may reap when you follow a vegan diet are immense – from weight loss and lower blood pressure to reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers. Click here to know the health benefits of a vegan diet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.