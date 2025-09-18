Mallika Sherawat shares her intense gym routine to stay toned and strong at 48, says ‘there are no shortcuts to health’

Mallika Sherawat is proving that age is just a number when it comes to fitness. At 48, the actress continues to maintain her toned and strong physique, thanks to a power-packed workout routine she swears by. From strength training to cardio, Mallika's fitness regimen is sure to keep you motivated. (Also read: Fitness coach says ‘walking is the most underrated fat loss tool’; shares 7 cheat codes to help you burn more calories ) Mallika Sherawat shares inspiring workout videos on Instagram. (Instagram/@mallikasherawat)

Mallika Sherawat's intense workout routine

On September 17, Mallika took to Instagram to share a video of her workout, captioning it, "There are no shortcuts to health, nothing replaces the power of regular exercise and consistency." Dressed in a black tank top and tights, she showcases a series of exercises at the gym.

Here's a closer look at her workout routine:

Mallika's workout routine includes a mix of strength and cardio exercises that target multiple muscle groups. She starts with cycling, which helps boost her stamina, improves cardiovascular health, and warms up the body for more intensive exercises. She then moves on to leg curls, focusing on strengthening her hamstrings and lower body, which is essential for maintaining toned and strong legs.

Another key part of her session is the rope pull, an upper-body workout that engages her arms, shoulders, and back, while also enhancing grip strength and endurance. Together, these exercises form a balanced routine that keeps her fit, agile, and energised.

How she practises wellness beyond gym

Mallika is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her fitness and wellness routines with her followers. In her July 28 post, she was seen enjoying an acupuncture and sound healing session to unwind and release the stress of the past week.

She captioned the post, "Weekend Reset: acupuncture coupled with Sound healing is my ultimate self-care ritual" along with a head massage and sparkles emoji, giving fans a peek into her holistic approach to wellness beyond just workouts.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.