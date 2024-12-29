Managing gestational diabetes: Diet plan, lifestyle tips for a healthy pregnancy

One of the most amazing experiences in life is pregnancy; it is a time of wonder, excitement and awe-inspiring connection that deepens as a new life develops inside of a woman. Pregnancy develops with all the love and fortitude required to raise a new soul, from the initial glimmer of hope to the heart-pounding excitement of finally meeting the tiny one. Expecting? Here’s how to keep gestational diabetes in check with nutrition and love.(Photo by Freepik)

Nutrition is vital for the mother's health as well as the growth and development of the baby. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Rakshita Mehra, Nutritionist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals in Noida, asserted, “The groundwork for a successful pregnancy, a smooth delivery and the baby's ideal growth is laid by proper nutrition during pregnancy.”

Pregnancy causes gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), a kind of diabetes that often goes away after giving birth. Rakshita Mehra explained, “It happens when the body's production of insulin is insufficient to satisfy the increasing demands of pregnancy. Gestational diabetes is caused by hormonal fluctuations that occur during pregnancy. Hormones produced by the placenta aid in the baby's growth but may also reduce the mother's cells sensitivity to insulin. Some women have high blood sugar because their pancreas is unable to create enough additional insulin. Many times, gestational diabetes has no symptoms at all.”

However, according to Rakshita Mehra, some women might encounter:

Polydipsia- A rise in thirst

Polyuria- Urinating a lot

Weariness and fatigue

Vision getting blur

She added, “For most women, managing gestational diabetes with lifestyle changes is quite effective and can greatly lower risks for both the mother and the baby. In order to support new moms to be throughout their journey, let's explore the key strategies for managing gestational diabetes during pregnancy, emphasising the strength of love, self-care and resilience.”

Gestational diabetes: Around 10-20% of pregnant women in India are affected by this condition that usually goes away post child birth.(Unsplash)

1. Key nutritional modifications

The key to treating gestational diabetes is eating a balanced diet. By limiting carbohydrate intake, encouraging healthy fats and proteins and placing an emphasis on nutrient-dense foods, the objective is to stabilise blood sugar levels. Rakshita Mehra advised -

Pay attention to complex carbohydrates: Whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are examples of complex carbohydrates that help keep blood sugar levels steady because they digest slowly. Choose complex carbs such as whole grains, oats, quinoa, and legumes that have a low glycaemic index. These foods help to keep blood sugar levels steady by releasing glucose gradually. Since carbohydrates have the biggest effect on blood sugar, it's critical to keep track of the carbohydrate intake in the meals.

Whole grains, legumes, and vegetables are examples of complex carbohydrates that help keep blood sugar levels steady because they digest slowly. Choose complex carbs such as whole grains, oats, quinoa, and legumes that have a low glycaemic index. These foods help to keep blood sugar levels steady by releasing glucose gradually. Since carbohydrates have the biggest effect on blood sugar, it's critical to keep track of the carbohydrate intake in the meals. Small, regular meals: Eating smaller meals every three to four hours will help keep blood sugar levels steady and avoid spikes. Regular meals help the body handle nutrients effectively, while avoiding big servings of carbohydrates in one sitting can prevent increase in blood sugar.

Eating smaller meals every three to four hours will help keep blood sugar levels steady and avoid spikes. Regular meals help the body handle nutrients effectively, while avoiding big servings of carbohydrates in one sitting can prevent increase in blood sugar. Select foods high in dietary fibre and protein: Since fiber slows down digestion, it can help regulate blood sugar levels. Adding foods high in fibre, such as whole grains, beans, lentils, and veggies plays a significant role during pregnancy. Additionally, fibre facilitates digestion, reducing frequent pregnant discomforts like constipation. Including a source of protein in every meal and snack helps stabilise blood sugar and keeps hunger at bay.

Since fiber slows down digestion, it can help regulate blood sugar levels. Adding foods high in fibre, such as whole grains, beans, lentils, and veggies plays a significant role during pregnancy. Additionally, fibre facilitates digestion, reducing frequent pregnant discomforts like constipation. Including a source of protein in every meal and snack helps stabilise blood sugar and keeps hunger at bay. Limit refined and sugary foods: Steer clear of meals that raise blood sugar levels quickly, such as white bread, fizzy drinks, candies, and other refined carbohydrates.

Steer clear of meals that raise blood sugar levels quickly, such as white bread, fizzy drinks, candies, and other refined carbohydrates. Maintain hydration: Adequate hydration promotes metabolic processes and aids in blood sugar regulation.

2. Regular exercise

Rakshita Mehra said, “Another key pillar of GDM management is exercise, which gives moms to be the confidence to take control of their health. Increased physical exercise lowers blood sugar and boosts energy levels by assisting the body in using insulin more efficiently.”

Options for safe exercise:

Walking: Especially after meals, a daily gentle stroll might help control blood sugar levels.

Especially after meals, a daily gentle stroll might help control blood sugar levels. Yoga during pregnancy: Yoga can help regulate blood sugar, enhance circulation, and lower stress.

Before starting or continuing any exercise routine, it is essential to consult a healthcare provider to ensure if it’s safe and appropriate.

Exercising regularly cuts down the risk of gestational diabetes, high and increased blood pressure during pregnancy (a condition called as ‘pre-eclampsia’), deep vein thrombosis, and varicosity of veins and even preterm birth of the baby.(Shutterstock)

3. Managing stress

In addition to the gamut of emotions that come with pregnancy, controlling gestational diabetes mellitus can make things even more stressful. Rakshita Mehra highlighted, “Stress management is an essential part of GDM therapy since high stress levels release chemicals that might increase blood sugar. As stress hormones can raise blood sugar, controlling stress is crucial to managing gestational diabetes.”

Stress-reduction strategies: Meditation and Mindfulness: Engaging in mindfulness exercises helps lessen stress and enhance emotional health.

Meditation and Mindfulness: Engaging in mindfulness exercises helps lessen stress and enhance emotional health. Breathing techniques: Easy deep breathing techniques can lower stress hormone levels and promote mental calmness.

Easy deep breathing techniques can lower stress hormone levels and promote mental calmness. Sound sleep: As sleep is intimately related to blood sugar regulation, rest must be prioritised. Pregnant women might wake up feeling rejuvenated and more prepared to face the demands of the day by adhering to a regular sleep pattern and practicing excellent sleep hygiene.

4. Regular health check-ups and glucose monitoring

Rakshita Mehra revealed, “Monitoring blood sugar levels on a regular basis can give important information about how nutrition, exercise and other variables impact blood glucose. Blood sugar is usually measured one to two hours after meals and in the morning (when fasting). Along with diet and activity, blood sugar measurements can be recorded to assist spike trends and areas for improvement.”

To keep an eye on the mother's and the baby's health, routine examinations are crucial. To assist you with food planning, exercise and other lifestyle changes, your healthcare team may include of an obstetrician, a nutritionist, and sometimes a diabetes educator or even an endocrinologist.

