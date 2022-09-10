Mandira Bedi is ‘back to the basics’ with headstand | Watch

Mandira Bedi is our fitness inspo. The actor keeps setting the fitness bar higher for us to conquer with snippets from her workout diaries. The actor’s fitness diaries are getting better by the day and we are not complaining at all. Mandira's Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos from her workout diaries. They manage to give us all the necessary inspo to start taking care of our own health. The actor also keeps sharing snippets of positivity on her Instagram profile to keep reminding us to push ourselves and embrace the happiness that we have in life. She believes in keeping the mind and body relaxed and happy in order to get ahead in her fitness journey.

Mandira, a day back, shared yet another fitness inspo and made us drool, all the while making us want to leave the bed and start going to the gym. The actor shared a snippet from her fitness routine where she can be seen going back to the basics she loves. In the video, Mandira can be seen working on her strength, balance and posture by practising multiple headstands. Dressed in a blue cropped tank top and a pair of pink shorts, mandira can be seen practising her headstand on her yoga mat with the support of the wall in the back. The actor can be seen taking up the routine multiple times and acing it to perfection. With the video, mandira also wrote her fitness mantra for her fans to follow - “In my attempt to get back on track.. Its only when some of what I could do, can still be done.. is when I can move,” read an excerpt of her post. Take a look at her video here:

Headstand comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in strengthening the upper body, spine, core muscles and the abdominal organs. It also helps in stimulating the lymphatic system and activating the pituitary and the pineal organs. Headstand helps in alleviating stress, boosting digestion and enhancing the lung capacity.

