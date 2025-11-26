Manipal urologist explains what’s normal and what’s not when it comes to urinary problems in men above age 50

Urinary problems are often dismissed as a normal part of ageing, but when they interfere with sleep, work, and daily freedom, they become a serious quality-of-life issue. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ravi Shankar J C, consultant - urology, Manipal Hospital, Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru highlighted the medical reality of an enlarged prostate and, more importantly, he spoke about a safer, less invasive treatment option for men who cannot undergo traditional surgery. Also read | Oncologists reveal who is more at risk of aggressive prostate cancer, explain why early detection is crucial If you're experiencing urinary problems and are concerned about surgery, consult a urologist to discuss your options. (Freepik)

Everyday symptoms men should not ignore

According to Dr Shankar, for many older men with existing health conditions, knowing about this simple, non-surgical alternative can be truly life-changing. He shared, “As men grow older, the prostate naturally increases in size. For many, this growth becomes significant enough to block urine flow. This condition is called benign prostatic hyperplasia. What this really means is that the enlarged prostate squeezes the urinary passage, making it harder to start urination, empty the bladder fully, or maintain a steady flow. It’s common, but it can seriously affect daily life when the blockage becomes severe.”

While subtle at first, there are telltale signs that the prostate is causing problems. According to Dr Shankar, the ‘early signs are usually slow and subtle’. “Frequent urges to urinate, especially at night, a weak flow, straining to pass urine, or the feeling that the bladder never empties — these are the usual clues. Advanced symptoms include the sudden inability to urinate, often leading to the use of a catheter and urgent medical attention for men,” he explained.

Why some patients can't undergo major surgery

Traditional surgeries for enlargement of the prostate, such as TURP or laser procedures, are effective but need general or spinal anaesthesia, Dr Shankar shared. “Many elderly patients have comorbid conditions like heart disease, anticoagulant use, joint replacement, and neurological disorders that make major surgery challenging. Thus, physicians seek simpler and safer options,” he said.

Rezum therapy: a simpler, daycare procedure

Dr Shankar added, “Rezum has become one of those newer options. Here's the thing: instead of cutting or removing prostate tissue, short bursts of steam are used to gently shrink the enlarged tissue from within. The procedure generally takes about 10 minutes, can be performed under light sedation or local anesthesia, and does not require a halt to blood thinners. Most patients go home the same day, and after a short recovery period, urine flow improves as the prostate shrinks over the next few weeks. Another advantage is that it generally preserves sexual function, which is a key concern for many men.”

How well does it work?

Dr Shankar said that rezum has been studied extensively and compared with standard prostate treatments – outcomes are similar, with fewer risks for the appropriate patient group. “Because recovery is easier and hospital stay is not needed, it is becoming increasingly popular in Western countries and is now slowly gaining traction in India too,” Dr Shankar said.

He shared a success story that underscores why rezum, by delivering controlled steam energy to shrink the obstruction, is becoming a practical and attractive choice for both older men facing surgical risks and younger men seeking relief without the downtime of major surgery.

He said, “One elderly patient with multiple health issues, including Parkinson’s, recent hip surgery, and blood thinner use, was unable to tolerate conventional prostate surgery. After struggling with urinary retention and repeated failed attempts to pass urine naturally, he underwent the rezum procedure. The intervention was quick, and once his catheter was removed, he was able to urinate on his own again. As the treating urologist explained, rezum works by 'delivering controlled steam energy through a tiny device to shrink the obstructing prostate tissue', making it a practical choice for both older and younger men who want relief without major surgery.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.