Maryland doctor explains causes and effects of gall bladder removal; reveals if ‘healthy life’ is possible afterwards

The gallbladder is a small, pear-shaped organ located in the upper right part of the abdomen just below the liver. Its function is to store and release bile, a pigment that is produced by the liver and helps digest fat. According to Dr Sood, the side effects of gallbladder removal are only temporary. (Pexel)

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the gall bladder is connected to the small intestines through a series of bile ducts called the biliary tract. When we start eating, the gallbladder, which is filled with bile, receives the signal to contract and squeeze. This pushes the stored bile through the biliary tract into the duodenum, the first part of the small intestine, where the food gets digested.

While the function may appear simple, gallbladders can also suffer damage and cause a medical emergency. In some cases, they may have to be surgically removed. Taking to Instagram on January 12, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, explained when such cases can occur and what their effects are.

When does gallbladder need to be removed?

Sometimes, the buildup of excess cholesterol or bilirubin can cause inflammation, blockage, and gallstones. The latter is simply hardened deposits of bile that can form in the organ, as per Mayo Clinic. They may or may not show symptoms, and can create a blockage by getting lodged in ducts.

If these issues become too severe, doctors may recommend removing the gallbladder, cautioned Dr Sood.

“This can be done either through open surgery or a less invasive laparoscopic approach,” he stated.

After-effects of gallbladder removal

Without the presence of the gall bladder after surgery, bile flows directly from the liver to the small intestine, shared Dr Sood. This often leads to a few temporary side effects, such as:

Difficulty in digesting fats

Constipation

Diarrhoea

However, Dr Sood assured that these are short-term effects, and the body adjusts over time. Lifestyle changes like following a high-fibre low-fat diet, regular exercise and staying hydrated can aid in recovery and digestion.

“It is important to know that you can live a healthy life even without a gall bladder,” stated Dr Sood, adding that we should seek professional help in case we develop any concerning symptoms.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.