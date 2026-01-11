Liver transplant surgeon warns ‘one sugary beverage daily’ increases the risk of developing liver conditions

“How harmful can one sugary drink be?” After all, it’s just one can of soda or juice each day. However, research published in the World Journal of Gastroenterology shows that even this small habit can seriously harm your liver. Sugar-sweetened drinks are high in added sugars, especially fructose. Unlike glucose, fructose is mainly processed in the liver. When you consume too much of it, your liver quickly turns this sugar into fat and stores it in liver cells. This can lead to various health problems over time. High levels of sugary beverages are long known to cause chronic liver disease and lead to illness.(Adobe Stock)

"As a liver transplant surgeon, I often meet patients who are very sick, and they are surprised to learn that alcohol is not always the cause of their liver failure. More often, the problem stems from years of damage caused by poor eating habits. One troubling habit I see in many patients is drinking sugary beverages every day," the Bengaluru-based expert tells Health Shots.

What happens if you drink sugary drinks every day?

Recent global estimates published in Trends in Endocrinology and Metabolism in 2025 show that nearly one in three adults has some form of fatty liver disease, known as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. A Nutrition Source study indicates that individuals who consume at least one sugary drink per day are substantially more likely to develop this condition than those who do not. The risk increases further for those who have kept this habit for many years.

Fatty liver can even lead to a serious condition called steatohepatitis. This is where the liver is damaged, resulting in impaired function. Research published in the Frontiers of Immunology indicates that diets high in sugar can induce insulin resistance and exacerbate inflammation. As inflammation persists, scar tissue can form, reducing the liver's ability to heal.

"When scar tissue builds up, it can lead to fibrosis, which may worsen into cirrhosis, a serious and permanent condition that can cause life-threatening problems like liver failure, internal bleeding, and severe infections", says the doctor. Alarmingly, more liver transplants around the world are now given to patients with conditions related to fatty liver disease, instead of the traditional reasons like alcohol use or hepatitis.

"As a surgeon, preventing health problems is better than treating them. Many conditions that lead to needing a transplant can be delayed or even prevented with better eating habits. It is important to understand the risks of daily sugar intake and its surprising effects on liver health," says the expert.

How harmful are sugary drinks?

Sugary drinks can be very harmful. The primary problem is how the body processes liquid sugar. "It is quickly absorbed and doesn't make us feel full like solid foods do", says the surgeon. This makes it easy to drink more sugar than we realise. For example, one can of sweetened soda often contains 8 to 10 teaspoons of added sugar. This amount can easily go over the daily limit recommended by the American Heart Association.

This isn’t just about how much you eat or drink. It is important to understand the long-term effects of these habits. Liver disease often develops slowly and may not show early warning signs. "By the time you notice symptoms, the damage could be severe. You can take steps to reduce these risks," says Dr Ali. Simple changes, such as cutting back or stopping sugary drinks, can reduce your risk of liver problems. Choosing water, unsweetened teas, or sugar-free drinks can help keep your liver healthier.

"A long-term study by Harvard Health shows that sugary drinks can be harmful. An investigation with tens of thousands of adults over 20 years found that people who drank sugar-sweetened beverages every day had a much higher risk of dying from liver problems than those who consumed these drinks only occasionally. This link holds even when accounting for factors such as weight and other important health issues," says the expert.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)