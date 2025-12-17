Can fatty liver disease affect your skin? Here’s what you need to know

Fatty liver disease has become more common due to unhealthy lifestyle changes taking place around the world. This disease sees the accumulation of excessive fat in the liver. It can be caused due to obesity, alcohol consumption or high levels of cholesterol, Healthline reported. Fatty liver disease can also lead to itching or rashes.(Adobe Stock)

This condition can lead to fibrosis and even cirrhosis, and can eventually cause liver failure and death.

However, fatty liver, also known as steatosis, can cause problems with the skin as well. Here are some of the most prominent skin-related issues that can trouble people with fatty liver.

Jaundice

According to HIIMS.in, jaundice may be a symptom of fatty liver. It causes the skin to turn into a lighter shade of yellow as the liver is unable to process bilirubin. This causes a buildup of this substance and leads to the skin and the whites of the eye turning yellow. This condition needs to be treated immediately by doctors.

Itching

Pruritus, or itching, is a common symptom of the nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This is caused by the buildup of bile acids in the body. Since it is the liver’s function to clear out toxins such as this, issues in its functioning will lead to the buildup of bile acids in the body. When these acids accumulate on the skin, it leads to itching.

Another cause of itching related to fatty liver is the release of inflammation-causing substances. Both conditions are the result of the liver not being able to do its job properly.

Spider veins

Telangiectasia, also called spider veins, leads to the appearance of small, dilated blood vessels on the skin’s surface. It is caused due to changes in the hormonal balance, especially an increase in the level of oestrogen.

Dark patches

This condition, also called Acanthosis Nigricans, manifests itself in the form of dark spots on the neck, armpits and other areas of the body. The immediate cause of this is insulin resistance, which leads to skin pigmentation as hormonal and metabolic changes affect the body.

Red Palms (Palm Erythema)

Another issue caused by excess oestrogen in the body, this condition sees palms becoming unusually red. When the liver is unable to process certain substances, there can be irregularity in blood flow, leading to red palms.

Eruptive xanthomas

In this condition, small and yellow bumps appear on the skin. They are caused by high blood lipid levels, which, in turn, are the result of the liver being unable to process fats.

Rashes

When the liver is not functioning well, it may be unable to produce blood-clotting materials. This can lead to greater instances of bruising and rashes as the body’s mechanism to prevent them is partially broken down.

How to deal with skin symptoms of fatty liver disease?

As per Healthline, remaining hydrated, keeping the skin moisturized and applying a cool compress to the affected areas can provide temporary relief. For dealing with the root cause, i.e. fatty liver, one has to make lifestyle changes, such as eating healthy, exercising and quitting smoking.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition