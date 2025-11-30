Is fatty liver disease irreversible? Fortis gastroenterologist shares '3 best drinks to reverse fatty liver naturally'

It is never too late to give your liver some love. If you are looking for advice on how to keep the vital organ healthy all year round, Dr Shubham Vatsya, a senior gastroenterologist and hepatologist at Fortis Vasant Kunj, is here to help. In an Instagram video on November 29, he argued against the myth that fatty liver disease is irreversible and recommended three specific natural beverages to aid healing. Also read | Fatty liver: Causes and expert tips to combat the disease Dr Vatsya said that fatty liver disease is reversible with the right approach. He has shared three natural beverages that can help reverse fatty liver disease. (Image made using Gemini AI))

Is black coffee good for fatty liver disease reversible?

Dr Vatsya strongly recommended black coffee, noting its scientifically supported role in reducing the risk of liver cancer and fibrosis due to its potent antioxidant properties, and suggested that it must be consumed sugar and dairy-free.

He said, “Fatty liver is irreversible – this is a myth. Your fatty liver can be reversed with these three drinks. The first is black coffee. The risk of liver disease, liver fibrosis, and liver cancer has been scientifically observed to be lower in regular black coffee drinkers. Coffee's antioxidants protect liver enzymes. (They) reduce inflammation. But for better liver health, you should take sugar-free, cream-free, and milk-free coffee.”

Can green tea help reverse fatty liver disease?

Dr Vatsya also advised daily consumption of green tea, explaining that its powerful compounds help lower both liver fat and overall body inflammation. However, he warned against using high-dose green tea extracts. “Number two, green tea. Green tea contains compounds such as catechins and EGCG, which help reduce both liver fat and inflammation. Three to four cups of brewed green tea daily is safe and beneficial. But you should avoid high-dose green tea extracts because they can increase liver stress,” he said.

How is beetroot juice good for your liver?

Finally, Dr Vatsya recommended drinking a small amount of beetroot juice because its components activate detoxifying enzymes that support fat breakdown and promote natural liver healing – but he cautioned those with specific health issues about consuming moderate amounts of beetroot juice.

He said: “Number three, beetroot juice. The betalains and nitrates in beetroot activate the liver's detox enzymes, leading to the breakdown of liver fat and supporting healing. Taking half a glass of fresh beetroot juice daily is enough. But people with kidney stones or low blood pressure should be cautious. Therefore, make these three drinks a part of your daily routine.”

Dr Vatsya wrote in his caption: “Your liver heals silently… if you give it the right support. Small, daily habits can genuinely reduce inflammation, improve fat metabolism, and protect your liver from long-term damage. Adding the right morning and evening drinks can make a measurable difference in just a few weeks. Choose beverages that help your body detox, reduce oxidative stress, and keep your metabolism steady. Your lifestyle decides your liver’s future, choose smart, not convenient.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.