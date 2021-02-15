IND USA
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
Study suggests medical cannabis helpful in reducing blood pressure(Pexels)
health

Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study

A new study done by researchers at the Ben-Gurion University showcases that use of medical cannabis can reduce high blood pressure in older adults.
ANI, Beer-sheva
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:01 AM IST

The findings of a new study by researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and its affiliated Soroka University Medical Center, suggests that medical cannabis may help in reducing blood pressure in older adults.

The study, published in the 'European Journal of Internal Medicine', is the first of its kind to focus on the effect of cannabis on blood pressure, heart rate, and metabolic parameters in adults 60 and above with hypertension.

"Older adults are the fastest-growing group of medical cannabis users, yet evidence on cardiovascular safety for this population is scarce," said Dr Ran Abuhasira of the BGU Faculty of Health Sciences, one of Israel's leading medical faculties, and the BGU-Soroka Cannabis Clinical Research Institute.

"This study is part of our ongoing effort to provide clinical research on the actual physiological effects of cannabis over time," added Dr Abuhasira.

Patients were evaluated using 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, ECG, blood tests, and body measurements -- both before and three months after initiating cannabis therapy.

In the study, researchers found a significant reduction in 24-hour systolic and diastolic blood pressure values, with the lowest point occurring three hours after ingesting cannabis either orally via oil extracts or by smoking. Patients showed reductions in blood pressure in both daytime and nighttime, with more significant changes at night.

The BGU researchers theorised that the relief from pain, the indication for prescription cannabis in most patients, may also have contributed to a reduction in blood pressure.

"Cannabis research is in its early stages and BGU is at the forefront of evaluating clinical use based on scientific studies," said Doug Seserman, chief executive officer of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.

"This new study is one of several that has been published recently by BGU on the medicinal benefits of cannabis," concluded Seserman.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
