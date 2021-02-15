Medical cannabis can be useful in reducing high blood pressure, says new study
The findings of a new study by researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and its affiliated Soroka University Medical Center, suggests that medical cannabis may help in reducing blood pressure in older adults.
The study, published in the 'European Journal of Internal Medicine', is the first of its kind to focus on the effect of cannabis on blood pressure, heart rate, and metabolic parameters in adults 60 and above with hypertension.
"Older adults are the fastest-growing group of medical cannabis users, yet evidence on cardiovascular safety for this population is scarce," said Dr Ran Abuhasira of the BGU Faculty of Health Sciences, one of Israel's leading medical faculties, and the BGU-Soroka Cannabis Clinical Research Institute.
"This study is part of our ongoing effort to provide clinical research on the actual physiological effects of cannabis over time," added Dr Abuhasira.
Patients were evaluated using 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, ECG, blood tests, and body measurements -- both before and three months after initiating cannabis therapy.
In the study, researchers found a significant reduction in 24-hour systolic and diastolic blood pressure values, with the lowest point occurring three hours after ingesting cannabis either orally via oil extracts or by smoking. Patients showed reductions in blood pressure in both daytime and nighttime, with more significant changes at night.
The BGU researchers theorised that the relief from pain, the indication for prescription cannabis in most patients, may also have contributed to a reduction in blood pressure.
"Cannabis research is in its early stages and BGU is at the forefront of evaluating clinical use based on scientific studies," said Doug Seserman, chief executive officer of American Associates, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.
"This new study is one of several that has been published recently by BGU on the medicinal benefits of cannabis," concluded Seserman.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study sheds light on solutions for overeating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anti-viral coating on face masks may kill coronavirus: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Proper fit of face mask more important than material to protect against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Diabetes patients with swinging blood sugar levels at high risk of heart disease
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Valentine’s Day: Sara Ali Khan says be your own ‘bae’ with Yoga’s Virabhadrasana
- Sara Ali Khan promotes self love on Valentine’s Day, shares a fitness clip from her morning workout session and we are inspired to try Virabhadrasana or Yoga’s Warrior Pose II. Check out the video and benefits of the exercise inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta is excited to be back in the gym after forever, posts Pilates video
- Preity Zinta shared a new fitness video that shows the actor sweating it hard in the gym during a Pilates session. We are inspired to start our day with exercise as well. Are you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Obesity has taken more lives than smoking in England and Scotland, says study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Researchers propose that humidity from masks may lessen severity of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liquid biopsy for colorectal cancer could guide therapy for tumours: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus pandemic: Smell in the time of Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Here's how coronavirus may hijack human cells
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Study: Anti-clotting therapy may prevent death in Covid-19 patients
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scientists drive detailed study into how cancer cells spread
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upside down: Jacqueline Fernandez leaves fans speechless with new fitness post
- Jacqueline Fernandez recently took to Instagram and shared an awe-generating image of herself from her aerial yoga session. We are inspired to exercise as well, are you?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Grief-struck: Making sense of loss in the pandemic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox