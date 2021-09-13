Milind Soman aces clap pushups during Kashmir vacay to build strength, tone body

Currently holidaying in Kashmir, India's favourite fitness couple - Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar know how to keep fans hooked with not just their intimate sneak-peeks but also their with the glimpses of their regular workout stints in the picturesque valley. Milind doesn't miss workout even when on a holiday and Ankita recently recorded a proof of his fitness routine as he nailed clap pushups at Kashmir's Baramulla.

Taking to his social media handle, Milind shared a video that showed him in the middle of his robust exercise routine. Working out in the garden of the residence of the General Officer Commanding, Milind left us craving for a similar exotic escapism as he aced clap pushups in the backdrop of spotless white houses with slanting red roofs, lined by floral shrubs and tall lush green trees.

Donning a navy blue round neck T-shirt, paired with black trousers and layered with a black puffer jacket, Milind flaunted his minimalist athleisure look as he sweat it out under the mountain sun. Getting down on all fours on the grass, Milind performed the pushups exercise and managed to clap every time he was in the air.

The video was recorded by Ankita and fitness enthusiasts could not help but empty their stash of love in the comments section. He shared in the caption, “Good morning from the residence of the General Officer Commanding, Baramulla Beautiful flowers, bright sunshine, crisp air!... 30second workout, move whenever you can (sic).”

Benefits:

Clapping push-ups or plyo pushups help with upper body and tone upper body strength, shoulder stability and core strength. This is a unique ballistic/plyometric exercise that challenges muscle fibers.

It not only helps build power but also adds muscle to the performer’s chest, triceps and shoulders. It improves lower body power and builds quick reflexes.

From working the triceps, pectoral muscles and shoulders to strengthening the lower back and core by pulling in the abdominal muscles, push-ups not only build muscles and strength but also help in losing weight by raising one’s metabolism to burn fat.

They are a part of Calisthenics i.e. exercises that don't rely on anything but a person's own body weight and are performed with differing levels of intensity and rhythm and build serious strength, improve your brain-body connection, help you lose weight and body fat, reduces injury risk, improves mobility and ease of movement and ensures better long-term health.

