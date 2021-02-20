Milind Soman's 81-year-old mother is oldest woman to complete Sandakphu trek
- Milind Soman recently shared throwback images and videos from December 2020 when his entire family went for a trek. The fitness enthusiast called it the best kind of social distancing.
Now we know where Milind Soman gets his love for fitness from. The actor and his wife Ankita Konwar often talk about physical and mental fitness but the true star of their family is none other than his mother, Usha Soman. Often, fitness videos of Milind's mother land on the internet and make headlines. We have seen her doing push-ups, jumping rope with Ankita and climbing stairs every day in order to work out during the lockdown.
She even became the oldest woman to do the Sandakphu Phalut trek ,not long ago, and added another feather to her cap. The trek that has the serene views of Khangchendzonga and Chomolungma is 52 km long. The supermodel recently took to his Instagram account and shared throwback images and videos from the trek that the family did in December 2020. According to Milind, this was the best way of social distancing for them.
In the picture, Ankita, Milind and Usha Soman can be seen posing for the camera while wearing matching red and blue puffer jackets. To brave the temperature at 12,000 feet, the three wore lots of layers. The actor shared the post with the caption, "#throwbackthursday December 2020 Darjeeling to Phalut with @ankita_earthy and @somanusha ! (sic)."
He added, "The best kind of social distancing ever Sunset at 12000ft and the spectacular views of Khangchendzonga and Chomolungma made the 52km trek more than worth it ! Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, Darjeeling said that Aai is the oldest woman to have ever trekked this route we are blessed .. (sic)."
Milind Soman has been sharing a lot of posts along with inspiring captions on his social media in order to urge his fans to take fitness seriously. Check out some of the posts:
On the work front, he was last seen on screen in the ALT Balaji web series Paurashpur where he portrayed the role of a transgender. He has also been a part of the acclaimed Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please!
