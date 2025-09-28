Milind Soman shares what he eats daily to stay young, maintain toned physique at 59: ‘I try to stay away from non veg’

Actor Milind Soman, at 59, truly proves that age is just a number. His Instagram showcases his unwavering dedication to fitness, with posts featuring runs, intense workouts, and even nude runs on the beach. Recently, Milind opened up about his daily diet and shared what he eats in a day to stay fit. In a September 23 interview with PinkVilla, he revealed his simple yet effective diet secrets. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor skipped roti for 1.5 years before wedding with Alia Bhatt: Know his diet, fitness secrets on 43rd birthday ) At 59, Milind Soman's wholesome diet emphasises fresh fruits and light meals.

What Milind eats for breakfast

Milind's breakfast is a far cry from the average urban diet in India. Instead of starting the day with tea, biscuits, or namkeen, he fuels up on fresh, seasonal fruits, and not just a small portion, “I eat a whole papaya, or maybe two if they're small. I eat half a watermelon because watermelons are big. I eat whatever seasonal fruit there is. Suppose it's mango season, then I have five or six mangoes. I eat a lot of bananas.”

His meals aren't counted by calories but guided by satisfaction, quality, and availability. If he still feels hungry, he tops off breakfast with muesli, dry fruits, or cereal, all clean, whole food options that keep him satiated for a long time.

What he eats for lunch and dinner

For dinner, Milind keeps things light. "I try to stay away from things that are heavy to digest, like non-vegetarian food," he says. Lunch and dinner usually consist of simple, healthy meals such as dal, rice, and vegetables, no elaborate cooking or superfoods.

Despite avoiding heavy meals, Milind is far from a picky eater. He enjoys cuisines from all over India and beyond, Maharashtrian, Bengali, Assamese, and even Japanese, as long as the food is prepared traditionally and authentically.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.