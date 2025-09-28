Ranbir Kapoor skipped roti for 1.5 years before wedding with Alia Bhatt: Know his diet, fitness secrets on 43rd birthday

Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on September 28, turning a year older but showing no signs of slowing down. The actor's age is hard to guess, thanks to his sculpted, toned physique, maintained through a disciplined workout routine and a clean, balanced diet. Inside Ranbir Kapoor's strict diet and workout routine as he celebrates 43rd birthday.

In a 2022 interview with Aaj Tak, Ranbir Kapoor's fitness trainer, Shivoham, revealed some interesting insights about the actor's diet, even sharing that Ranbir once did not eat a roti for 1.5 years. (Also read: Abhay Deol starts his mornings with this ancient meditation practice to stay calm and centred at 49: ‘I don’t stop my…’ )

What Ranbir Kapoor eats to stay fit

Shivoham explained that the actor is extremely disciplined when it comes to his food choices. “Ranbir does not like sweets or fried food. He doesn't even prefer eating outside. He always opts for simple, home-cooked meals,” he said.

That said, Ranbir does have a soft spot for burgers, which he enjoys on his cheat days. The actor follows a low-carb diet meticulously. “For breakfast, he consumes eggs, a protein shake, and brown bread. Lunch usually includes brown rice, chicken, dal, and green vegetables. Snacks consist of dry fruits and protein shakes, while dinner is kept light,” Shivoham said and added, “Ranbir prefers brown rice, toast, or even biryani instead of roti.”

Secret behind Ranbir's toned physique

The trainer further revealed that when it comes to supplements, Ranbir incorporates protein, glutamine, and multivitamins into his routine. Shivoham emphasised that Ranbir's dedication is the real secret behind his fitness. “He understands that you cannot fool the camera. With proper sleep, a clean diet, consistent workouts, and adequate hydration, he maintains his toned and fit physique,” he said.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up to portray Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. He is also set to appear in Love and War, Dhoom 4, and Brahmastra: Part Two.