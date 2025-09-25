Abhay Deol starts his mornings with this ancient meditation practice to stay calm and centred at 49: ‘I don’t stop my…’

Abhay Deol, at 49, credits his calm and centred aura to a simple yet powerful daily ritual. Known for his thoughtful presence both on and off screen, the actor has carved a niche for himself not just with his unconventional roles but also with the grounded energy he carries in the fast-paced world of cinema. He swears by an ancient yogic practice that helps him begin each day with clarity and peace. (Also read: Malaika Arora shares 2-min ‘7 Chinese movements’ to feel 10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter. See video ) Actor Abhay Deol advocates active meditation for clarity and peace in daily life.

Abhay Deol swears by this meditation method

In a September 5 interview with astrologer and life coach Jai Madaan, Abhay opened up about his personal experience with meditation. “Meditation is not about stopping thoughts. That is not for me. I don’t stop my thoughts,” he shared.

Abhay highlighted Trataka, or candle gazing, as the method that works best for him. “If you struggle with sitting in stillness or silence, try what I call active meditation. One very effective method I practice is Trataka, candle gazing,” he shared. He explained that this involves focusing on a candle, a bindu (dot), or a ghee lamp, while cautioning against using a petroleum lamp.

How he deals with overwhelming thoughts

When asked about the common challenge of being overwhelmed by thoughts during meditation, the actor advised not to resist them. Instead, he suggested observing thoughts and gently bringing the mind back to a point of focus.

For him, this involves “concentration, sitting in stillness, observing, and then trying to ground myself before I start the day.” For those who find silent meditation difficult, Abhay recommends what he calls “active meditation,” which includes practices like chanting mantras or simple breathing exercises.

