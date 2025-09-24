Malaika Arora shares 2-min ‘7 Chinese movements’ to feel 10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter. See video

Malaika Arora is a true fitness enthusiast, known for her dedication to regular workouts and a disciplined diet. Even at 51, she looks youthful and flaunts a toned, fit physique. The actor is also quite active on social media and often shares glimpses of her workout routine with her Instagram family. Discover 7 simple movements by Malaika Arora to feel younger and lighter in 2 minutes. (Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial)

In her September 24 post, she dropped a fresh dose of motivation by demonstrating simple movements that she claims can make you feel 10 years younger and 5 kilos lighter, in just 2 minutes. (Also read: Malaika Arora says ‘ghee is my superfood’; shares how she stays fit and youthful at 51 on podcast with Soha Ali Khan )

Malaika Arora’s fitness routine to stay lean and toned

“7 Chinese movements that melt away your atiffness and boost your lymphatic flow. They look a little different, but they release hidden tension and open up your body in powerful ways,” Malaika captioned her post. In the video, she is seen performing a series of movements while dressed in white tights and a matching sports bra.

Here’s a closer look at her routine:

1. Neck rolls and shoulder openers: Release stiffness in the neck and shoulders, improving posture and relaxation.

2. Spinal twists: Rotational movements that mobilise the spine and alleviate back tension.

3. Arm circles and shoulder lifts: Open up the chest, improve circulation, and release tightness in the upper body.

4. Torso bends and side stretches: Stretch the core and sides of the body, enhancing flexibility and range of motion.

5. Hip circles and pelvic tilts: Loosen the hips and lower back, while aiding lymphatic drainage.

6. Leg stretches and kicks: Strengthen the legs, improve balance, and stimulate blood flow.

7. Full-body flow movements: Smooth sequences that integrate the above exercises to promote overall relaxation, energy circulation, and tension release.

What are Chinese Movements

The “7 Chinese Movements” are inspired by traditional Chinese exercises that focus on releasing tension, improving flexibility, and boosting lymphatic flow throughout the body. While not a standardised set, these movements are often drawn from practices like Qigong, Tai Chi, and other therapeutic Chinese exercises, which have been used for centuries to enhance physical and mental well-being.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.