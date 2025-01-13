Menu Explore
Hrithik Roshan shares fitness mantra for toned physique at 51 in workout video: ‘Just get your best body once’

BySanya Panwar
Jan 13, 2025 09:28 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan's fitness mantra is inspiring, especially because he's maintained a toned body at 51. Fans are calling his new workout video 'best' motivation.

Fans love Hrithik Roshan's workout motivation video shared by his brand HRX on Instagram. He not only follows a rigorous gym routine to maintain his impressive physique, but also swims laps in the pool to stay in shape and relax in the inspiring video. Hrithik also goes on beach walks to clear his mind and get some exercise. Also read | Hrithik Roshan flaunts 6-pack abs ahead of 51st birthday

Hrithik Roshan incorporates walking, swimming, and gym workouts into his fitness routine. (Instagram/ HRX)
Hrithik Roshan incorporates walking, swimming, and gym workouts into his fitness routine. (Instagram/ HRX)

In his workout routine, the actor focuses on increasing full-body strength, improving mobility, and burning calories by incorporating walking, swimming, and gym workouts. He also shares the most motivational message for his followers, asking them to get their dream body 'just once' in their life.

Check out Hrithik's workout video:

'One life, one body, this is all that you own'

In the clip, Hrithik said, “Just once, reach that point where you have gotten yourself to a point where you feel like you have a body that you are proud of. Just once, just know it, keep it. Then do whatever you want. Without knowing that you will never know what you want, and what you don't want. Just one reason – one life, one body, this is all that you own. Do the best you can for it, once. Get there, get your best body once, and then never have that body again in your life. That is fine. But know that address once. Know how to get there.”

'Just do it once'

He added, “You will know better. All your decisions and all your reasons and everything will make sense. You will say with confidence 'Hey, I have done that, I am okay with the way I am now. I am fatter, plumper, I am happy, that's great'. You are saying it out of experience. You are saying out of knowing. But do it once. Just do it once.”

Reactions to the video

“Best motivational video I've watched so far,” read a comment. Another said, “Wohooo, that's some unseen stuff and I completely miss that feeling, the address, the X factor.” A person also wrote, “Just the motivation I needed.”

