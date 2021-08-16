Mira Rajput lays perfect Monday motivation with a glimpse of her workout at home

We enter a new work week this morning and pumping us up with the zeal to crush our fitness goals is Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput Kapoor, who laid the perfect Monday motivation with a glimpse of her workout at home. From skipping to Yoga, planks, dumbbell lateral raises, knee raises and squats, Mira inspired fitness enthusiasts to get up and hit the gym and her latest exercise video is proof.

Taking to her social media handle, Mira shared a video featuring her robust exercise session in her garden facing the picturesque seaside. The video opens to Mira attempting a full body workout by skipping a rope and moves on to nailing kettlebell squats.

This was followed by some Yoga asanas that included Chakrasana or the backbend pose, Halasana or plough pose and Padmasana or the lotus pose. She was then seen exercising with dumbbells to nail lateral raises, acing planks and attempting knee raises by hanging from a tree branch. She captioned the video, “Work it, make it, do it Makes us harder, better, faster, stronger #trainhard #workoutmotivation #consistency #workoutathome #fitness #fitnessjourney #fitnessgirl #fitmom (sic).”

Quick to respond, Ishaan Khatter hilariously cheered her for the upcoming Olympics and commented, “Lessss goooo sis Paris 2024 (sic).

Ishaan Khatter's comment on Mira Rajput's video (Instagram/mira.kapoor)

Benefits:

Skipping the rope not only tones the calves and tightens the core but also builds the body’s stamina and improves one’s coordination and lung capacity. It aides in weight loss as an average-sized person might even burn more than 10 calories a minute by jumping rope.

It decreases the risk of a stroke or other heart diseases as jumping rope makes the heart stronger and elevates it to a higher intensity than before. This weight-bearing exercise can also help stave off osteoporosis by improving bone density.

A study in The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine explored the healing benefits of Yoga and meditation as potential adjunctive treatments of Covid-19 and revealed that there are anti-inflammatory effects associated with them. The ‘brief overview of key subjects’ found “there is evidence of stress and inflammation modulation, and also preliminary evidence for possible forms of immune system enhancement, accompanying the practice of certain forms of meditation, yoga, and pranayama, along with potential implications for counteracting some forms of infectious challenges” hence, Yoga is the perfect way to regain stamina and immunity especially amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chakrasana or Yoga’s backbend gives great flexibility to the spine. Perform this only when your stomach and bowels are empty.

It not only strengthens the buttocks, abdomen, vertebral column, human back, wrist, leg and arm but also sharpens the eyesight and reduces the stress and tension in the body. This exercise is especially beneficial for asthma patients since it expands the chest and the lungs get more oxygen.

Halasana or Plough Pose of Yoga helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and improves your digestive process, all of which has an amazing effect on your skin.

Padmasana pose helps promote good posture and maintains flexibility in one’s gluteal muscles along with the deep rotator muscles of hips. Since any vigorous activity like running can tighten the piriformis, half lotus pose helps in stretching it.

The piriformis can also be tightened due to inactivity by sitting too much. This asana opens the hips and stretches the feet and ankles.

However, Padmasana should not be performed by those who have knee injury or any form of injury in the ankle or calf or those suffering from any back or spine discomfort or suffering from sciatica infections or weakness in the sciatic nerves.

Dumbbell lateral raise helps build strength in the practitioner’s rear deltoids and upper body. This shoulder-strengthening exercise helps tone shoulder and upper back muscles and increases shoulder mobility.

As for planks, they are one of the best calorie burning exercises. Apart giving one an improved posture, flexibility and a tighter tummy, planks also strengthen the back, chest, shoulders, neck and abs.

Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

Knee raises are core building exercise that too help with control, coordination and agility. Additionally, the exercise promotes better alignment and posture, reduces one’s risk of injury and prevents or reduces low-back pain.

They also strengthen the abs and boost strength throughout the core including your hips and back. The main muscle targeted in the exercise is rectus abdominis and knee raises help in not only strengthening them but also in developing stamina.

