Moisturizer for dry skin: Top 8 CeraVe alternatives for soft and glowing skin

Managing dry skin can feel like a never-ending battle. One of the most popular brands people rely on when it comes to choosing the best moisturizer for dry skin is CeraVE. It has earned its reputation as a go-to option for hydration, loved for its dermatologist-backed formulas and skin-replenishing ceramides. While it works wonders, its price tag can make you hesitate, especially if you are going through bottles faster than you would like. The good news? You don’t have to sacrifice your wallet to maintain your skin’s suppleness. There are plenty of equally effective and affordable alternatives out there that can leave your skin feeling soft, smooth and hydrated. Whether you are battling the harsh winter chill or just naturally prone to dryness, these 8 affordable options will help you keep your glow intact. The right moisturizer for dry skin can keep it soft and hydrated.(Adobe Stock)

Moisturizer for dry skin: Product overview

Loading Suggestions...

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream for Dry to Very Dry Skin is a dermatologist-developed formula. This moisturizer for dry skin may help to combat dryness by restoring the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Enriched with 3 essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this non-comedogenic, fragrance-free CeraVe moisturizer promises to provide 24-hour hydration for your face, body, and hands. It is clinically proven to be effective on Indian skin and is a trusted solution for long-lasting hydration and improved skin texture.

Specifications of CeraVe Moisturizing Cream:

Skin type: Sensitive, dry

Item form: Cream

Feature: Non-comedogenic

Why choose?

You may choose CeraVe moisturizer for dry skin as it promises to address the root cause of dryness. Its advanced MVE Technology ensures continuous hydration throughout the day.

Customer feedback:

Customers appreciate the cream's effectiveness in soothing dryness and improving skin texture. However, while most agree on its quality, opinions are divided about whether the cost offers good value.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Developed with dermatologists for effective results. It may be expensive for some, especially for regular use. Contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration. The rich cream might feel too heavy for oily or combination skin types. Tested and proven effective for dryness concerns.

Moisturizer for dry skin: 8 alternatives to CeraVe moisturizing cream

While CeraVe cream promises to intensely hydrate dry skin, it is not your only option. Check out these affordable options for similar benefits:

Loading Suggestions...

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion is a non-greasy, fragrance-free formula that hydrates dry, sensitive skin while maintaining the skin’s natural moisture barrier. Infused with avocado oil, niacinamide, glycerin, and provitamin B5, this hypoallergenic moisturizer for dry skin claims to provide long-lasting hydration, improve moisture retention, and defend against the five signs of sensitivity. It is dermatologically recommended and suitable for the face, body, and hands, making it a great option for daily use, especially for children.

Specifications of Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion:

Skin type: Dry

Scent: Unscented

Feature: Hypoallergenic, unscented

Why choose?

It may be one of the best moisturizers for dry skin as it is suitable for daily use without feeling heavy or oily. The brand claims that this moisturizer for dry skin is trusted by experts for effective hydration.

Customer feedback:

Customers find this moisturizer to be effective in keeping skin hydrated without oiliness. However, opinions on its value for money and scent differ, with some feeling it could offer more for the price.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Absorbs quickly and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. Some customers feel the product is not worth the price. Ideal for sensitive skin, and free from fragrances and allergens. Some customers are not fond of the scent, though it’s minimal. Trusted by dermatologists for sensitive skin care. For some, it might feel slightly greasy despite being non-greasy.

Loading Suggestions...

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Emulsion is a lightweight, fast-absorbing cream. It promises to provide intense hydration with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. This moisturizer for dry skin may strengthen the skin’s barrier, making it more resilient against dryness. With prebiotic technology, this emulsion locks in moisture and keeps skin hydrated for up to 72 hours.

Specifications of Neutrogena Hydro Boost Emulsion:

Skin type: Dry

Item form: Cream

Feature: Water resistant

Why choose?

This moisturizer claims to provide 72-hour hydration with hyaluronic acid and ceramides. You may opt for this product as it feels like a gel but offers the deep moisturizing power of a cream.

Customer feedback:

Many customers appreciate the smooth texture and quick absorption. It leaves skin hydrated and soft without being greasy. However, some customers feel it may not be suitable for every skin type.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contains hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture for up to 72 hours. Some customers feel it may not suit all skin types, especially very oily skin. Absorbs quickly without feeling oily or sticky. Some find the 50g quantity too small for the price. Perfect for sensitive skin, leaving no residue. Some users feel it does not noticeably improve skin texture.

Loading Suggestions...

Bioderma Atoderm Creme is a nourishing moisturizer for dry skin that replenishes the skin’s water reserves and strengthens its natural barrier. Formulated with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and a patented Skin Protect Complex, it may soothe and deeply hydrate dry and sensitive skin. It absorbs quickly, which makes it perfect for those looking for a fast-absorbing, daily moisturizer.

Specifications of Bioderma Atoderm Creme:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Feature: Unscented

Why choose?

You may opt for this body moisturizer for dry skin as it has a light texture for quick application. It may calm dry, irritated skin while improving skin barrier function.

Customer feedback:

Users appreciate how well it hydrates and softens their skin. However, a few customers find the product a bit oily and are unsure about its value for money.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Rebuilds the skin barrier and retains moisture. Some customers find it too greasy or oily for their skin. Ideal for sensitive skin with no added fragrance. Some users report a sticky feeling after application. Quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving residue. Some feel it’s overpriced for the amount offered.

Loading Suggestions...

Dot & Key Ceramide Moisturizer contains five essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and strengthen the skin's barrier. This rich moisturizer for dry skin is designed to smooth rough, uneven textures while balancing the skin’s microbiome. The addition of Japanese Rice Water may soothe irritation, making this product suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

Specifications of Dot & Key Ceramide Moisturizer for Dry Skin:

Skin type: Dry, normal, sensitive, combination

Item form: Cream

Feature: Unscented

Why choose?

You may opt for this product as it claims to strengthen and repair the skin’s natural barrier. This high-quality formulation comes at a reasonable price point.

Customer feedback:

Customers praise the product’s effectiveness for dry skin, its fluffy texture, and its ability to leave skin soft. While many find it great for daily hydration, some mention its slight oiliness and mixed opinions on skin protection.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Contains 5 essential ceramides to protect and repair the skin. Some users find it slightly oily for their skin. Provides intense hydration with hyaluronic acid, ideal for dry skin. Some customers feel it doesn’t effectively protect against dryness. Many customers find it offers great value for money. It may not be suitable for those with extremely sensitive skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Deconstruct Niacinamide Brightening Face Moisturizer is a lightweight moisturizer that combines niacinamide, kojic acid, and vitamin C. This moisturizer claims to target dark spots, uneven skin tone, and pigmentation. It may help to brighten the skin while offering deep hydration, leaving the skin plump and refreshed. The brand claims that this product is free from fragrance, parabens, and sulfates.

Specifications of Deconstruct Niacinamide Brightening Face Moisturizer:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Feature: Unscented

Why choose?

You may opt for this lightweight moisturizer for dry skin as it claims to combat dark spots and uneven skin tone. Additionally, it is suitable for all skin types, including oily and dry skin.

Customer feedback:

Users love how this moisturizer for dry skin leaves their skin soft and plump without feeling greasy. However, some customers mention that it might not be as effective for extreme dryness or heavy pigmentation.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Formulated with niacinamide and kojic acid to fade dark spots. Though it’s fragrance-free, the ingredients may still leave a strong scent for some. Absorbs quickly without feeling greasy, making it great for day use. Some users feel it doesn’t significantly brighten skin or reduce pigmentation. Free from harsh additives like alcohol and parabens.

Loading Suggestions...

The Derma Co’s Intense Moisturizer may help to repair dry and dull skin while locking in moisture for up to 72 hours. This non-greasy, dermatologist-approved moisturizer for dry skin promises to form a protective barrier that calms irritated skin and promotes hydration.

Specifications of The Derma Co Moisturizer:

Skin type: Dry

Item form: Cream

Feature: Unscented

Why choose?

You may choose this product, which may help to provide long-lasting moisturization for up to 72 hours. Additionally, it is also suitable for acne-prone skin due to its non-comedogenic formula.

Customer feedback:

Users like this moisturizer for dry skin for its lightweight texture, hydrating capabilities, and ability to calm irritated skin. However, some customers feel the price is too high for the quantity, and opinions vary on its performance against acne and pigmentation.

ALSO READ: Best kojic acid serum: 10 top choices to target pigmentation and get clear skin

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Keeps skin hydrated for an extended period. The 50g size may feel too small for the price. Offers deep hydration and skin barrier repair. Some customers feel it doesn’t address acne or blemishes well. Suitable for dry, sensitive, and acne-prone skin. Some find the scent of the product overpowering or unpleasant.

Loading Suggestions...

Minimalist Marula Oil Moisturizer is a deeply nourishing formula that contains 5% marula oil, hyaluronic acid, and glycerin. This moisturizer promises to provide 24-hour hydration, making skin soft, smooth, and supple. The brand claims that this product is designed for dry, sensitive, and mature skin, offering hydration without clogging pores.

Specifications of Minimalist Moisturizer for Dry Skin:

Skin type: All

Item form: Cream

Feature: Unscented

Why choose?

You may opt for this non-comedogenic moisturizer for dry skin as it won’t clog pores and is ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin. It is safe for sensitive skin and suitable for all ages as it is free from additives.

Customer feedback:

Customers appreciate the deep hydration and comfort this moisturizer provides for dry skin, and many enjoy its lightweight texture. However, some find it too oily, which leads to clogged pores.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Nourishes and repairs dry, sensitive skin with antioxidants and vitamins. Some users find the product too greasy or heavy on the skin. Clinically tested to provide 24-hour hydration and improve skin texture. It may clog pores for those with very sensitive or acne-prone skin. No fragrance, essential oils, or parabens. Some users feel it’s not great value for the price.

Loading Suggestions...

Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer is a weightless, water-like gel that claims to provide 24-hour intense hydration. Infused with hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and papaya extract, it may nourish and brighten the skin, leaving a natural, glowing complexion. The formula absorbs quickly without a sticky residue, making it ideal for normal to combination skin types.

Specifications of Aqualogica Glow+ Hydra Gel Moisturizer:

Skin type: All

Item form: Gel

Feature: Hydrating

Why choose?

It may provide deep moisture for 24 hours. The brand claims that its gel texture makes it non-greasy.

Customer feedback:

Customers love the light, non-greasy texture and the hydration it provides without feeling sticky. However, opinions on the scent vary, with some enjoying it and others finding it less appealing.

How to choose the right moisturizer for dry skin?

When choosing the best moisturizer for dry skin, consider key factors like hydration, ingredients, and skin compatibility.

Look for moisturizers that contain hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides, which help retain moisture and strengthen the skin barrier.

Opt for products with rich, nourishing ingredients like shea butter, avocado oil, or marula oil to provide deep hydration without clogging pores.

Choose a formula that is free from harsh chemicals, fragrances, and alcohol to avoid irritation, especially if you have sensitive skin.

Additionally, consider the texture and formulation. Creamy or emollient-rich moisturizers work best for very dry skin, while gel-based or lightweight options suit mildly dry skin.

Always patch-test new products to ensure compatibility with your skin type. If you are still not sure how to choose a moisturizer, consult with your dermatologist for better guidance.

Add the right moisturizer for dry skin to your routine and keep it healthy!

Similar articles for you:

Forest Essentials vs Bath & Body Works: Which body wash for women gives smooth skin?

Castor oil for hair: Top 8 choices for boosting growth and thickness in 2025

Best hair mask for dry and frizzy hair: K18 and its 8 budget-friendly alternatives

Frequently asked questions What ingredients should I look for in a moisturizer for dry skin? Look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin, ceramides, and oils like avocado or marula oil. These skincare ingredients may help to lock in moisture and strengthen the skin barrier.

Can I use a moisturizer for dry skin on my face and body? Yes, many moisturizers are formulated for both the ace and the body. Check the label for specific recommendations to ensure compatibility with your skin type.

How often should I apply moisturizer for dry skin? For optimal hydration, apply moisturizer twice daily, once in the morning and once before bed. Reapply as needed throughout the day, especially after washing your face or body.

Can a moisturizer for dry skin help with irritation and redness? Yes, moisturizers with ingredients like niacinamide and ceramides can soothe irritation, reduce redness, and support the skin's natural healing process by strengthening the moisture barrier.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.