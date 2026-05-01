Molecular biologist shares three food categories you need in your diet to improve gut microbiome

Your gut health's balance depends on a complex system of microorganisms that live in your digestive tract. These microbes are responsible for several key physiological and psychological functions, including digestion, immunity, metabolism, and even concentration and mood regulation. Many of the gut axes, from the gut-immune to the gut-skin axis, reflect these bidirectional pathways where both systems influence each other. Ultimately, they all can be traced back to the activity and balance of microorganisms in your gut microbiome.



ALSO READ: IBS vs IBD: Gastroenterologist shares the main differences between the two common gut conditions Know what to eat to improve your gut microbiome. (Picture credit: Shutterstock) So, for a microbiology perspective on what to eat to improve the very foundation of gut health, the microbiome, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Debojyoti Dhar, cofounder and director of BugSpeaks (Leucine Rich Bio), who has a PhD in molecular biology.



He explained that what you eat shapes your gut microbiome, a complex ecosystem of microorganisms. "The way to improve gut health is by consuming specific foods instead of simply eating foods from larger categories of foods called ‘food groups,’ he added, urging people to focus on gut-friendly foods. The extent of microorganisms living in the gut is vast, almost trillions in number, as the microbiologist added, “The gut is home to trillions of microorganisms that require a diverse and stable environment. Some foods, when consumed by the host, provide nourishment to beneficial microorganisms (i.e., beneficial bacteria)” Here are some of the foods you need to eat, as recommended by the microbiologist: 1. Fibre-rich vegetables

Broccoli is good for your health. It is a cruciferous vegetable. (Picture credit: Freepik)

The microbiologist recommended eating veggies, but knowing which ones is very important, because not all vegetables have the same effect.



He advised eating two types of vegetables: leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables. Why? Dr Dhar listed the reasons along with some of the best examples:

Leafy greens Good sources of insoluble fibre, which provide substrate for microbiota diversity.

Spinach, fenugreek, mustard greens, and kale Cruciferous vegetables Contain compounds that benefit beneficial bacteria and aid in the detoxification process.

Broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts What happens if you eat these veggies on a daily basis? “Eating vegetables will promote short-chain fatty acid production in the colon, which strengthens the colonic barrier and reduces inflammation.” 2. Fermented food

Make curd at home. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

The second set of food is fermented, which Dr Dhar highlighted as an important part of gut health. He shared that fermented foods like homemade dahi, chaas, pakhala, idli, dosa batter, and kanji are good for your gut. So, how do fermented foods improve gut balance, and in turn, support overall wellbeing? “Fermented foods contain live cultures that directly improve digestion and assist in nutrient breakdown,” he said, explaining how they support the gut microbiome more directly. Moreover, fermented foods are especially valuable after illness or any dietary disruptions, as during that time microbial balance is disturbed, but fermented foods, Dr Dhar observed, help to re-establish this balance and improve digestion. 3. Prebiotic-rich foods

Banana is rich in prebiotics. (Picture credit: Unsplash)