Monsoon and gynaecological infections: Gynac shares 5 common types, early warning signs and prevention tips

The increased humidity in the monsoon season acts as a breeding ground for infections. Gynaecological infections also spike during this time. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Vinoad Bharrati, director and consultant gynaecologist at Rising Medicare Hospital and Elite Momz, Pune said, "Sometimes women become compelled to wear such moist undergarments. There's more sweating. All of this causes the intimate area to become more moist and wet, creating a breeding ground for a variety of fungal and bacterial infections."

Here are the 5 most common Gynaecological Infections that spike during the monsoon:

1. Vulvovaginal candidiasis:

VVC usually is caused by Candida albicans but can occasionally be caused by other Candida species or yeasts. Typical symptoms of VVC include vaginal soreness, external dysuria, and abnormal vaginal discharge.

2. Urinary tract infections:

Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are common infections that affect any part of the urinary system, including the kidneys, ureters, bladder, and urethra.

3. Bacterial vaginosis:

Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a common vaginal infection caused by an imbalance of bacteria in the vagina, leading to symptoms like a fishy odour and unusual discharge

4. Pelvic inflammatory disease:

Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) is an infection of the female reproductive organs, including the uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries. It typically results from an untreated sexually transmitted infection (STI), such as chlamydia or gonorrhoea.

5. Trichomoniasis:

Trichomoniasis is a common sexually transmitted infection (STI) caused by the parasite Trichomonas vaginalis. Their symptoms may include burning, itching and unusual discharge.

Early warning signs of gynaecological infections:

Curdy white discharge.

Fowl-smelling discharge

Excess itching and discomfort in the intimate area

Lower abdominal pain.

At times, burning in urine

Prevention tips to follow:

Use comfortable and cotton inner wear

Change inner wear if it is wet

Use comfortable and breezy clothes

Avoid wearing tight garments

Keep intimate area dry

Avoid using any fragrance or perfume for intimate area

Cleaning the surface before using contaminated public toilets

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.