While you celebrate the monsoon and enjoy the relief from the heat, it is important to be aware that along with the pleasant weather, the rainy season can also bring a range of health issues that can disrupt your peace of mind so, despite it being your favourite season, it is crucial to stay cautious as the monsoon can increase your chances of developing a urinary tract infection (UTI). Did you know UTIs are commonly seen during this time due to the sudden change in weather, which weakens the immune system and makes individuals more susceptible to infections?

Monsoon fitness: Follow these vital tips to prevent urinary tract infections (Photo by Isaac N. on Unsplash)

As a result, UTI cases tend to rise during rainy days where additionally, the dampness and humidity in the air create an environment conducive to bacterial growth, making it easier for one to fall victim to a UTI. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prasad Kulat, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Ankura Hospital in Pune, revealed, “A UTI occurs when bacteria enters the urine and begins to grow and spread. Typically, this bacterial infection starts in the opening of the urethra and moves upwards into the urinary tract. If left untreated, the infection can cause damage to the kidneys. Symptoms of a UTI include pain and burning during urination, frequent and uncontrollable urge to urinate, dark and foul-smelling urine, fatigue, intense lower abdominal pain, fever, nausea, and vomiting. Therefore, if you experience these symptoms, it is important to seek medical attention without any negligence. The treating doctor will prescribe medication after evaluating you. Avoid self-medicating as it can be dangerous for you.”

Preventive measures:

Dr Prasad Kulat suggested, “Drinking adequate water can help eliminate toxins from your body, promoting good health. Saying goodbye to alcohol, coffee, colas, or sodas may cause bladder irritation. Steer clear of spicy, oily, processed, and junk food. Avoid holding in your urine: Urinating when you feel the need is important to prevent the growth of bacteria that can cause a urinary tract infection. Refrain from using chemical-laden products when it comes to the vaginal area.”

Additionally, he recommended, “It is important to avoid douching, sprays, powders, or deodorants that contain harmful ingredients as they can cause irritation, pain and a burning sensation in the vaginal region. Opt for breathable undergarments such as cotton and change them daily. Give priority to keeping good personal hygiene. Avoid wearing tight clothing as it can lead to moisture being trapped in sensitive areas. Choose loose-fitting skirts or pants to improve blood circulation and prevent the growth of bacteria. When wiping, make sure to go from front to back to avoid spreading bacteria to the vagina or urethra. Adhere to these tips and you will surely be able to stay in the pink of health.”

